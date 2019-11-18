The Bryce Jordan Center will host WWE Live on Feb. 29, 2020, according to its Twitter page. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. Similar to WWE and Ticketmaster presales, BJC Insiders will be able to purchase tickets starting Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices start at $15.

WWE Live has come to the Bryce Jordan Center numerous times, including 2014, 2016 and 2018. However, contrary to other locations, this WWE Live event will not be broadcasted on television.

