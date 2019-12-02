It’s the age-old story. Girl meets squirrel, girl dresses squirrel in tiny hats, girl and squirrel become internet sensations.

In the mid-2010s, Mary Krupa, also known as “Squirrel Girl,” became a campus icon — along with her furry-tailed comrade, “Sneezy.”

Krupa, 25, of State College, was taking in the autumn air with some friends in front of Old Main back in 2013 when a young squirrel approached her and begged for food.

Krupa fed the squirrel part of a biscuit, and with that small act of generosity, a rare friendship was born.

“She was so calm, and I was wondering if she’d let me pet her, so I carefully went over, touched her hair, and she didn’t seem to care,” Krupa said. “I thought that since she didn’t mind me touching her, she wouldn’t mind me putting tiny hats on her head.”

The choice of the name “Sneezy” was an in-the-moment decision. Krupa recalled one day when she was interacting with Sneezy when someone asked her the squirrel’s name. Since Sneezy was constantly sneezing, she just blurted the name out — and it stuck.

Krupa and Sneezy quickly rose to fame and emerged as staples in the lives of Penn State students.

The two were interviewed by WPSU, National Public Radio (NPR), Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), and publications based in France, Taiwan and Germany.

Krupa, who is on the autism spectrum, said she believes the connections and skills she made from the Sneezy publicity have helped her tremendously during her life after college.

She now works for The Acres Project, a nonprofit organization located in State College that focuses on helping adults on the autism spectrum. She is responsible for public outreach by means of interviews and social media posts.

She said the German media publication focused more on her, rather than Sneezy, and how Sneezy played a part in her life with autism.

Whenever the episode re-airs, she receives nice messages from young women in Germany who also have autism. Krupa said the women thanked her for showing how with autism, one can still go to college, get a job and live a normal life.

“Making people smile all over the world is just really cool,” Krupa said.

Nancy Dreschel, a Penn State assistant teaching professor and the adviser for the Small and Exotic Animals Club, met Krupa through the club she advises. Dreschel recalled being excited to meet Krupa when she first came to a meeting, as her son had already told her about a girl who befriended a squirrel and dressed it up.

Dreschel credited how comfortable Sneezy is with Krupa to her “great way with animals,” the reward system Krupa utilizes in the form of food for the squirrels, and the natural friendliness of Penn State squirrels.

“Mary has been able to educate people about squirrels and about the environment in a really humorous, non-threatening way,” Dreschel said. “She uses this platform well.”

Steven Krupa, Krupa’s brother, is a current Penn State student. He has been along for Mary’s wild ride since the very beginning.

Steven (senior-electrical engineering) recalled thinking how neat the whole situation was when he first heard about his sister and Sneezy.

“You can still do things that aren’t necessarily standard, and people can still accept and enjoy it,” Steven said of his sister’s legacy at Penn State.

Steven said his sister has gained confidence and become better with people since she first met Sneezy.

“It’s okay to be a little bit odd and little bit different because we need those type of people,” Krupa said. “Something you consider a weakness could actually be a strength.”