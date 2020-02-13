Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, eight of the nine fraternities and sororities within the Divine Nine — a group of nine historically black fraternities and sororities — were represented on Penn State’s campus.

Only the Iota Phi Theta fraternity was not represented at the university.

However, over the past decade, these organizations have disappeared from Penn State greek life — sparking a push to bring them back.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is the governing body for the nine greek organizations referred to as the “Divine Nine.” Though nine fraternities and sororities are represented in the NPHC nationally, only five are currently present at Penn State: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi and Zeta Phi Beta.

According to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers, due to the selective nature of these organizations, their memberships have remained smaller in size over the years in comparison to other fraternities and sororities at Penn State.

As members began to graduate, the populations of certain groups dwindled until they no longer held presence within university greek life.

In addition, over the past decade, some groups within The Divine Nine received sanctions due to hazing violations, Powers said. Due to these penalties, their national organizations were no longer able to recognize them, leading to their removal from Penn State.

However, Powers said the university continues to push for the return of all fraternities and sororities within The Divine Nine. Alongside the university, national greek organizations are working to implement this goal for the future.

Chris Jefferson, Penn State’s director of fraternity and sorority life, is one of many who supports the return of all nine of these historically black greek-letter organizations.

As a member of the historically African American Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, Jefferson emphasized that the return of The Divine Nine is a joint effort between Penn State and its greek life community.

“We are excited to work with the affiliate organizations of the [NPHC] in facilitating their return to Penn State’s University Park campus,” Jefferson said via email. “As we work with each organization upon their return, our goal is to establish infrastructures for sustainable success.”

The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life is currently in collaboration with several NPHC organizations to establish a timeline for a potential return to campus, according to Jefferson.

Historically, fraternities and sororities within the NPHC have been known for their involvement in the community and their dedication to philanthropy.

“[The Divine Nine] provides forums for members to realize the values of sisterhood/brotherhood, leadership, service, scholarship, community uplift and achievement through their events, initiatives and actions,” Jefferson said. “As a fraternity man, and a proud member of an NPHC organization, I am excited for the return of these groups to University Park and for the positive impact they will have throughout the fraternity and sorority community at Penn State.”

Throughout the past decade, Penn State has worked alongside the NPHC to return the entirety of The Divine Nine back to the university, according to spokeswoman Lisa Powers.

At a 2010 event, Michael Capehart, the past president of Penn State’s former Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, discussed the importance of the Divine Nine and the opportunities it had provided him with

"Everything I have done here at school has been influenced some way by my Divine Nine membership," Capehart said in 2010. "The whole network in part is allowing me to interact with people who are trying to make a positive influence.”