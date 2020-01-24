Every year, thousands of new students come from all over the world to attend Penn State. However, hidden in the hordes of these new students are new professors.

Unlike the new students, State College is not professors’ home away from home – it is their home. In most cases they need a new house and a new school for their children. Once they combat that stress, they are welcomed by hundreds of students each day who may expect an exemplary education.

In the fall of 2019, Penn State became a new stop in the journeys of Shaheen Pasha, Chris Valesey, Christina Cook and many other educators alike.

Pasha is an assistant teaching professor in the journalism department of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications. She studied her undergraduate years at Pace University and attended Columbia University for graduate school. During and after her education she worked for DOW Jones, the Wall Street Journal, CNN and Reuters. Now, as a professor, she still utilizes her journalistic abilities by working as a freelancer.

Pasha served as an adjunct professor at Pace University, taught at the American University in Cairo and then went on to teach at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst before finding her way to the Happy Valley. She described her first semester at Penn State as “amazing.”

“Whenever you come some place new, you want to make sure you fit into the culture,” Pasha said. “Every single thing that I’ve wanted to do or work towards, the administration has been super supportive of it.”

Pasha said the administration has stood behind her in terms of funds, time and overall support as she recently had a paper published, asking her how they could go about promoting it.

“If you’re brought into a university, and from the get-go you have everybody from the dean to the administrative assistants know what you’re interested in, get to know you as a person and try to support you, that’s always a hallmark of a good institution,” Pasha said.

She said a prominent aspect of the university’s culture she’s discovered is a variety of students with diverse backgrounds and ideas.

“Sometimes they agree with me and sometimes they don’t, but I like that because I don’t like speaking to people that are just one type,” Pasha said.

While teaching at Penn State was a great opportunity, Pasha had to make the decision to move her family to State College as a result. Despite that, she thinks positively of the State College community and even hopes to be more involved.

“I like it here. I like the people, and everyone’s been really nice,” Pasha said. “I want to start volunteering a little bit more.”

Pasha said Penn State and State College starts to feel more like home every day.

Chris Valesey became a post-doctoral lecturer in the history department after graduating from Penn State last year and spent his undergraduate years at SUNY Cortland.

“I was impressed at the level of maturity shown by the undergraduates,” Valesey said. “I think big schools have a reputation in which most students don’t seem to be that interested in their work, but that wasn’t my experience at all.”

Similar to Pasha, Valesey said he has also received “tremendous” support from the administration.

“I’ve had a lot of help,” Valesey said. “Professors have been very helpful as far as lesson planning, crafting syllabi, and our department offers ‘professionalization seminars,’ which help us navigate the job market and guide us through teaching.”

While he was only a graduate student at Penn State, Valesey spoke about the difference of the university from the perspectives of student and educator.

“I think as someone who’s no longer a student, I now have a deeper respect for the community, and State College life is more or less centered around university life,” Valesey said. “Now that I’m not a student, interacting with [State College] is different. I don’t have the same opportunities to get involved but I am still motivated to participate in things such as the first night downtown and the football games.”

Christina Cook is an assistant teaching professor in the writing and rhetoric program in the department of English.

Cook, a graduate of Bates College in Maine, earned her master’s degree in English and American literature at the University of Cincinnati and earned her master’s in creative writing and literary translation at Vermont College.

She previously taught at University of Cincinnati and Colby-Sawyer College, and worked as a speech writer for the presidents of both Dartmouth College and the University of Pennsylvania.

When her husband, Jeff Cook, was hired as the head coach of men’s soccer, she took it as a sign that she should get back to the classroom.

In her first semester, Cook taught three classes and “loved every one of them.”

“The students are really bright and really interested in doing the best that they can,” Cook said. “I really enjoyed helping them make that transition from high school writing to college writing.”

Cook mentioned how Penn State is very different from other institutions at which she has taught.

“There’s something really special here,” Cook said. “I’ve had a good look at how other universities work and with Penn State – there’s something that sets it apart. When I first heard the term ‘Happy Valley’ I thought it was a little weird, but people really do love being here and they love this community.”

Cook said at other universities the students are split on whether they like the school or not. From what she has seen at Penn State, all the students seem to love it.

Regarding the support of the administration Cook said Penn State has one of the best orientation programs for new teachers.

“The orientation program is unlike anyone I’ve ever seen,” Cook said. “It’s a terrific community that on-boards its faculty in a way that’s above and beyond other schools.”

She also mentioned how special the State College community feels.

“Coming to State College from Pittsburgh, Philadelphia or New York takes a while but once you get here you truly feel like you’ve arrived,” Cook said.