Though Penn State will remain open for faculty and staff during the in-class instruction hiatus due to the coronavirus, the university will allow instructors to telecommute, according to a press release.

Penn State will permit telecommuting to help with social distancing and the overall health of the community, although some jobs require employees to be onsite, according to the release.

Unit leaders will determine who can telecommute and when it is appropriate to do so; these decisions will not be made by individuals.

Penn State expects meetings to take place, but Zoom may be used to help with social distancing. Employees should contact their supervisors and HR representatives to make arrangements to telecommute, according to the release.

For positions or responsibilities that cannot be done through telecommuting, faculty and staff will continue to go to work. They will receive personal protective equipment and training to do their jobs in a healthy and safe manner.

Faculty are required to meet all of their job requirements, whether or not they telecommute, including teaching classes synchronously.

