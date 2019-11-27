Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill on Wednesday amending legislation to prohibit the sale of any tobacco, nicotine or related products to anyone under the age of 21.

The law contains an exemption for veterans and service members over the age of 18.

The bill expands the definition of tobacco to include e-cigarettes and other vaping products, and prohibits possession of these items on school grounds.

In a press release, Wolf said he hopes these measures will help “prevent young Pennsylvanians from engaging in this dangerous behavior… [which is] particularly harmful and addictive to youths and young adults."

The amendment will take effect on July 1, 2020 and will replace the previous minimum tobacco purchasing age of 18.

Pennsylvania will be the 19th state to raise the minimum age to 21.

In fall 2018, Penn State adopted a tobacco and smoke-free protocol that banned cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, pipes, smokeless tobacco and all nicotine delivery devices from all 20 university campuses.