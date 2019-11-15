At Friday's Board of Trustees meeting, the board approved the finalized plans for the James Building's demolition and replacement.

Located at 123 S. Burrowes St., the building will be transformed into a six-story, 85,000 square foot innovative hub to support Invent Penn State, the university's initiative to foster economic development and job creation in the Commonwealth.

Specifically, the building will house a maker-space facility and a 2.0 version of the Happy Valley LaunchBox, a program funded by the university that supports entrepreneurs.

Additionally, the deans’ suites for the College of Information Sciences and Technology and College of Earth and Mineral Sciences will move into the space.

The building, located at 123 S. Burrowes St., previously housed The Daily Collegian and College of Communications faculty members.

Built in 1920, the building was vacated to due its poor condition.

RELATED

Collegian gears up for the next move before Penn State’s Bellisario Media Center I don’t imagine high school Elena Rose thought her best memories at Penn State would take pl…