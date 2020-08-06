In accordance with university and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, some newly-formed Penn State organizations and recently-elected club presidents are planning alternative methods of operation in the fall 2020 semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Madalyn Bonk, president of the new pre-law fraternity at Penn State called Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law, said she and other fraternity members are preparing to revitalize the chapter’s success in the fall after it died off in 2017.

Bonk (sophomore-political science) said the university’s previous chapter did not last very long due to poor advertising and an unmanageable number of meetings. This past April, however, Bonk discovered Penn State’s old Phi Alpha Delta website and, having never heard of the fraternity before, emailed OrgCentral for more information.

After hearing that the fraternity no longer had a chapter at the university, Bonk worked to bring Phi Alpha Delta back to Penn State. With the group’s constitution written, a representative board elected and members assembled, the fraternity is planning for its first semester back.

Bonk said she anticipates difficulty in spreading awareness of the fraternity amid pandemic-induced limitations, seeing as it is a new organization to Penn State.

“I definitely think the Involvement Fair will be more difficult than usual since it’s all online,” Bonk said. “You’re not seeking out new people. They have to seek out you.”

In addition to these concerns, Bonk said it is also “nerve-wracking” to be bringing back an important organization with helpful resources for pre-law students. She added that the fraternity’s leadership will have to keep in mind the diverse effects of the pandemic and how it is impacting different people.

Despite these concerns, Bonk said she is excited to have the opportunity to revitalize Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law at Penn State. She and the leadership board plans to hold most meetings over Zoom, but will try to gather in person on the HUB-Robeson Center’s lawn if permitted.

Bonk said she is confident in the group’s ability to successfully continue with mostly virtual activities, seeing as they organized Phi Alpha Delta entirely online this past spring.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Borough council passes ordinance requiring masks, limiting gatherings in State College The State College Borough Council unanimously passed an ordinance at its Tuesday meeting req…

“I’m just hoping that we’ll grow as a group and form the brotherhood that is such an important part of this fraternity, despite not being able to meet up in-person,” she said.

A new Penn State branch of the national organization Minorities in Sports seeks to break down barriers for minorities in the sports industry and is preparing for its first semester as an official university club.

Toya Gordon, the Penn State branch’s president, said the group Minorities in Sports: Next is feeling positive going into the fall semester. Gordon (senior-management) said they are focusing on delivering the club virtually and including a speaker series, professional development activities and general body meetings.

Gordon said she hopes the group creates a space for minorities, connects members with professionals and expands members' understanding of their career options.

Gordon said the group will have to push harder in the marketing and advertising departments of the club, but she believes they can achieve their goals even if they can only operate virtually.

“Since this is our first year and we’re starting virtual, we have the opportunity to be more optimistic than other groups that started out in-person and are transitioning to virtual,” Gordon said.

Tim Tierney expressed similar sentiments toward Penn State for Jo Jorgensen, the unofficial group he started to support the Libertarian Party candidate’s campaign after she became the party's 2020 nominee.

Although Penn State for Jo Jorgensen is not yet an official Penn State organization, Tierney (junior-finance) said he hopes to submit the group to OrgCentral by its fall deadline of September 18.

As its president, Tierney said he does not believe it will be safe to hold meetings in person or advertise the group in the HUB, but he is still excited to see what the group can accomplish.

“It would take a lot for me to not be optimistic about Jo’s campaign,” Tierney said, adding that he is not worried about retaining current members because of how passionate they are about the topic.

RELATED

However, Tierney said he has some concerns about outreach and recruitment of new members online, especially because the group is an unofficial university organization that supports a third party political candidate.

He added that it might be more difficult to draw new members to a virtual meeting, seeing as in-person meetings often incentivize people to attend by offering free food or another reward.

Despite these challenges, Tierney said the virtual organization format is necessary in order to keep everyone safe during the pandemic. Additionally, he said he is confident with the group’s ability to engage members and deliver information about Jorgensen’s campaign over social media.

Tierney said it will also be important for the group to stay flexible and willing to adjust to any university guidelines.

“You just have to try as hard as you can,” Tierney said. “The pandemic is bigger than you, so you really just have to make the most of what you’ve got.”

Although there is uncertainty surrounding how clubs will be allowed to operate in the fall semester, Liam Gallagher — the current president and head coach of Penn State Club Taekwondo — said the group will be following advice from the university and experts on the pandemic in order to make decisions.

Having previously served as the club’s secretary, vice president and head coach, Gallagher (senior-secondary education) said he began his role as president in May. Gallagher added that he feels lucky to have the support of previous presidents and the team’s base, particularly given the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Gallagher said there is still a “high degree of uncertainty” as to what the club’s operations will look like this fall, as they have not yet received any guidelines from Penn State’s Club Sports Program.

“There’s not a lot of information going around,” Gallagher said. “All we know is that if we are able to practice, we’ll have to follow all CDC and Pennsylvania guidelines.”

According to Gallagher, the Eastern Collegiate Taekwondo Conference, the organization through which Penn State Club Taekwondo competes, announced it will not be holding in-person competitions this season.

Instead, they will have virtual competitions requiring participants to send in video recordings of themselves individually performing a series of Taekwondo patterns — also known as Poomsae.

Knowing that the conference will be operating this way, Gallagher said he plans to focus practices — if they can take place — around this idea to adequately prepare the team and strengthen their skills for competitions.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Outside of practice, Gallagher said the team held self-defense seminars last year to increase the group’s community presence and help educate people on the topic. Even though in-person seminars will likely not be a possibility, he said he would like to hold seminars virtually to continue offering this service to the Penn State community.

Gallagher said both club sports and the club’s leaders are working to make sure the team continues as efficiently as possible this year.

Gallagher added that some team members’ families, including his own, manage Taekwondo schools and have been able to successfully reopen them under CDC guidelines. Because of this, Gallagher said the team will make use of these perspectives in resuming the club in the fall.

“Club sports is doing everything in their power to ensure our success, and our executive board is working tirelessly to make sure we have a successful year,” he said.

Jared Martin, the newly-elected president of the Theme Park Engineering Group, said the goals for the club partially depend upon what format they are allowed to follow this year.

If members are allowed to meet in person, Martin (junior-engineering science) said he would like to continue growing the group. If meeting delivery has to be done online, however, the goal would shift toward maintaining TPEG’s success.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Martin said the club does a variety of activities in order to help members learn more about what it takes to design and operate a theme park, as well as connect those interested in pursuing this as a career with relevant professionals.

The club typically takes a few trips to theme parks and conferences across the country, but Martin said this is unlikely this year given safety concerns and the fact that most parks are closed due to the pandemic.

Even though these events and other in-person activities may not be permitted this year, Martin said he is hoping to keep current members interested and involved through its virtual projects.

Martin said this includes members virtually working together on the “Imagineering in a Box” program, a partnership between Walt Disney Imagineering and Khan Academy that instructs users on various elements of creating theme park attractions.

Martin also said he hopes to continue a project TPEG has worked on in the past in which members work together to design a roller coaster, 3D-print it and assemble it together.

Through creatively working within CDC and university guidelines, Martin said he believes TPEG can be just as successful as it has been in previous years.

“I’m very confident that we’ll be able to maintain some normalcy, even if it’s online,” he said. “I just want people to have a valuable experience regardless of the circumstances.”