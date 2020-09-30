Orange and manila tags laid out on a map line the wall in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Art Alley, each one representing a migrant life lost while crossing the United States border through the Sonoran Desert of Arizona.

These tags are part of a participatory art exhibition called Hostile Terrain 94, whose creator is a Penn State graduate.

University of California, Los Angeles professor Jason De León, who received a doctorate in anthropology from Penn State in 2008, said via email he came up with the idea for the exhibit in 2018, hoping to raise awareness for the migrant struggle.

According to Sarah Kipp, the exhibition coordinator for the HUB galleries, the exhibit’s name is derived from the 1994 U.S. policy called “Prevention Through Deterrance” which increased border patrol measures intended to shift undocumented migration patterns.

Because of this, Kipp said the main location where undocumented migrants can enter the country is through the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, which U.S. Border Patrol enforcement referred to as “hostile terrain” in official reports.

As the director of the nonprofit Undocumented Migration Project — which began in 2009 to research the migrant experience and inform the public — De León said it took 16 months and eight prototypes to get the exhibit to its finalized stage.

UMP Exhibition coordinator Nicole Smith said Hostile Terrain 94 began as a map with red dots placed at the exact longitude and latitude where migrant bodies were found by the nonprofit’s research team.

After placing all of the red dots on the map, however, Smith said the team felt the impact of the exhibit could be improved upon.

“After having it up, [Jason] really felt like it kind of fell flat and didn’t do justice to or showcase the weight of these deaths that are occurring,” Smith said. “When you just have a bunch of red dots on a map… you can’t see the depth of it.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

At this stage, the UMP team came up with the idea to replace the red dots with toe tags, which are cardboard tags used to identify dead people in morgues.

The tags include information about each migrant they represent, including name, age, sex, reporting date, cause of death, body condition and the location of where each individual was found.

The color of the tag also holds meaning, with manila tags representing bodies the team was able to identify and orange representing the unidentifiable.

Given the hot climate in the Sonoran Desert, Kipp said it does not take long for bodies to become unidentifiable.

Smith said the tags were better equipped to express the multitude of migrants who died crossing the border, as well as the true impact of the issue at hand. Based on data gathered from the mid-1990s to 2019, there are about 3,200 tags depicted in the exhibit.

Because the tags overlap one another, Smith said “there are a few inches where they are not flat up against the wall.” She said the experience of filling out all of the tags and hanging them up on the wall “hit really deep” for the team.

“After we installed it and put up all the tags for the very first time, we took a step back in this exhibition space, and we kind of just were silent for a second,” Smith said. “Just seeing the density of the tags really helped us think about the amount of people who are dying.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Recognizing the impact the exhibit had on the team, the UMP decided to extend the opportunity for other organizations to host their own version of the display. To date, De León said Hostile Terrain 94 is present in approximately 150 organizations across six continents.

De León said the meaning of the exhibit is revealed most strongly through direct participation.

“We find the filling out of toe tags to be an important moment of witnessing for our participants, and we hope the exhibition will both increase peoples' knowledge about this issue and encourage them to work for positive social change,” De León said.

Smith said many of the 150 organizations are universities or other academic institutions, but there are also several non-academic groups involved, including a church and a shelter.

Lindsey Landfried, curator and senior gallery manager for the HUB galleries, said she applied Penn State to be a host for Hostile Terrain 94 in 2019 upon requests by a few professors in the anthropology department.

According to Kipp, these individuals knew of De León’s work and wanted to bring it to Penn State. Knowing the anthropology department did not have a sufficient space for this, they reached out to the HUB art galleries.

Upon seeing all of the requests, Landfried said she knew the HUB galleries should get involved.

“Seeing such an outpouring of interest from our community, I wanted to support it,” Landfried said.

She also said the exhibit fit well with the galleries’ mission of bringing “transformative arts experiences of local relevance and international importance to our region.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+3 Penn State School of Visual Arts hosts Naomi Reis for virtual lecture The School of Visual Arts hosted Naomi Reis on Monday as part of the John M. Anderson Lectur…

Visual arts production specialist for the HUB galleries Danielle Spewak said the galleries began working on the exhibit with the community this past May through the Penn State Museum Consortium.

She said the group also started reaching out to students via virtual classes in June and began officially installing the exhibit in Art Alley in August.

To recreate Hostile Terrain 94 at Penn State, Kipp said community members have been filling out the 3,200 toe tags with information provided by the UMP. Interested individuals can register to receive a tag via a form on the HUB galleries’ website.

Kipp said the University Park community and some Commonwealth Campuses — including World Campus, Abington, Scranton, Brandywine and Altoona — have participated in creating Hostile Terrain 94.

According to Kipp, University Park participants can pick up their tag at the HUB, but tags can also be mailed to individuals at the Commonwealth Campuses.

To offer emotional support in the tag completion process, Landfried said the galleries are also hosting workshops from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays during which University Park participants can join with other individuals in filling out their tag.

She said the galleries also offer participants a pamphlet of mental health and student affairs resources at this time.

Kipp said the galleries are offering this support to students because of how “heavy” the subject matter is.

“This is all real data,” Kipp said. “These are real people who lost their lives crossing the Arizona Desert in search of a better life.”

So far, Landfried said over 100 community members and 200 students have filled out the tags on their own time. Additionally, more than 440 individuals have filled out a tag while attending one of the galleries’ 32 workshops.

According to Landfried, the galleries are aiming to have all of the tags filled out by mid-October. Although the current teardown date for the Hostile Terrain 94 exhibit is Nov. 20, she said she hopes to keep it up in Art Alley until December if possible.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+3 How Penn State SPA is adapting to hosting online events With the spread of the coronavirus continuing throughout the fall semester, Penn State’s Stu…

Accompanying the tag portion of the exhibit, Spewak said there is a TV displaying drone footage of the Sonoran Desert that was sent to the galleries by the UMP. She said the galleries decided to display this to give community members — many of whom have likely never experienced a desert — a greater understanding of the conditions migrants face crossing the border.

Spewak added that the smaller TV shows a video created by the galleries to explain Hostile Terrain 94 and how people can get involved in Penn State’s version of the exhibit.

After each host organization takes down its exhibit, Kipp said the tags will be sent back to the UMP. According to De León, the UMP hopes to use these toe tags in a large, culminating exhibition in Washington D.C.

To accompany this, De León said the UMP is also working on a video entitled “A Moment of Global Remembrance” in which participants from around the world will submit a video of them reading one of the 3,200 deceased migrant names.

Smith said the UMP initially planned on doing the culminating exhibition just prior to the 2020 election, but the pandemic prevented this from happening on schedule. Instead, the UMP plans to hold this event whenever the pandemic has passed.

She added that the lifespan of the Hostile Terrain 94 exhibit is likely to be extended into 2022. The tags will also be archived online so they can be referenced in the future.

The galleries also plan to collaborate with the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State for an event in early October. Spewak said the details of this are not yet finalized, but they will showcase a performance focusing on “migrant stories” since the center had already planned on utilizing this theme for their show next year.

Spewak said she believes the exhibit takes on new meaning during Hispanic Heritage Month, which began on Sept. 15.

“This exhibition is to memorialize the lives lost at our border, and these lives are largely Hispanic ones,” Spewak said. “While Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate Hispanic history, we must also recognize the hardship that has been placed on these communities by our migration policies.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

+3 Penn State students use laptop stickers for self-expression For many Penn State students, their laptop stickers say something about who they are.

Landfried said the galleries may also host a virtual viewing of episode six of the Netflix series “Immigration Nation.” This episode, entitled “Prevention Through Deterrence” features De León, Hostile Terrain 94 and the UMP.

Kipp said students interested in learning more about the migrant experience can also access De León’s book “The Land of Open Graves: Living and Dying on the Migrant Trail” for free via the Penn State Libraries.

Although everyone has a different interpretation of Hostile Terrain 94 depending on who they are and when they view it, Landfried said participation is a “high privilege” in which the true artistic expression of the exhibit lies.

“The art is not exactly the tags. It’s not exactly the map,” Landfried said. “Where the project really lives is through having people engage with this act of remembrance and also the learning and shared humanity of thinking about these people who have died from migration.”