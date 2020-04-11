Penn State Extension will offer its library of online courses at no cost through April as a way to support its customers during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Penn State News release.

The deadline to register is April 30.

Penn State Extension offers over 55 online courses that can help individuals, families or businesses. These courses can be accessed anywhere and anytime.

They include short videos, printable readings and knowledge-check questions to support learning. Some courses offer certificates, and others provide education credits, according to the release.

Penn State Extension also offers a library of real-time, free educational products, like webinars and articles, that address today’s challenges.

Some topics that are covered through Penn State Extension are food safety, nutrition and food preparation, best agricultural practices, and horticulture.

Those interested can register here.

