Students who were planning to spend their spring semester learning about the film industry in the bustling city of Los Angeles must now find other ways to get similar experience.

The Penn State Hollywood Program was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, just like other programs scheduled to occur this academic year.

The program allows juniors and seniors enrolled in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications the opportunity to participate in internships in the entertainment industry while living in Los Angeles, a stepping stone for entering the entertainment industry.

Jake Jurich’s interest in the Hollywood Program drew him to the university in the first place, and he said being selected for the program was a huge accomplishment.

“The Hollywood Program was the deciding factor [for me] to come to PSU,” Jurich (senior-film) said. “I want to establish my career in Los Angeles. I am not going to get into the industry living in [Pennsylvania].”

Although Jurich is disappointed about the cancellation, he said he is thankful for the other opportunities Penn State is offering and plans to look for different ways to make it to Los Angeles and open up more doors to start his career.

“I understand [the decision to cancel],” Jurich said. “I can't be mad at the logic.”

Other students like Christopher Bagley were looking forward to getting a head start in Los Angeles, but now plan to look into the remote opportunities Penn State is providing.

“I had a bit of anxiety with a change in plans,” Bagley (senior-film-video) said.

Rob Greenwald was also supposed to attend the spring Hollywood Program, but explained how joining film-related clubs on campus is another good way to gain experience in the field.

Greenwald (senior-film-video) said his involvement with the Student Film Organization has afforded him other opportunities.

“I was involved with Student Film Organizations working on film sets,” Greenwald said. “Sophomore year I tried to make my own films. Anywhere that had film work, I tried to get my hands on for demo work.”

Though select junior and senior students did not get the chance to experience internships in Los Angeles like they wanted, David Wagner offered some advice for future Bellisario majors hoping to get involved in the program, despite not being able to go himself.

“Connections are important,” Wagner (senior-film and marketing) said. “Make friends with people you are working with. If you know a lot of people the process will be easier. Just because a door closes doesn’t mean it's over.”

