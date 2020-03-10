Penn State is encouraging its faculty members to "plan ahead" in case the spread of the coronavirus causes the suspension of in-person instruction, according to university spokesman Wyatt DuBois.

In an email, DuBois said professors were advised to create alternative electronic teaching arrangements — such as online assignment submission options, digital course materials and pre-recorded lectures — so they can be ready to continue the semester if a suspension of classes were deemed necessary by the university.

DuBois added some professors have reached out to students asking them to prepare for this possibility as well, although no official news has been released to students or faculty in regard to the issue.

According to DuBois, the university will be releasing an update about their handling of the coronavirus tomorrow.

“Penn State leadership is continuing to plan for a variety of possible scenarios related to the coronavirus situation, all with the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and local community as the top priority,” DuBois said via email.

The latest updates from the university will also be communicated via the following link: psu.edu/virusinfo.

There are 11 presumptive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.