President Eric Barron announced to the Board of Trustees last week that $381,323,670 was gifted by Penn State alumni and friends in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, according to a Penn State News release.

This total surpassed last year’s record of $372,555,732 and this year became the third consecutive record-breaking year.

The second-highest total in Penn State’s history for receipts was achieved as well, with $290,309,868 in cash and equivalent gifts.

“I know that these are difficult times for many members of the Penn State community, both near and far from our campuses, and that there are many demands upon their attention, energy and resources,” Barron said. “The continuing support we have received is both humbling and inspiring, and we are committed to fulfilling the faith in our institution that is reflected in this year’s fundraising results.”

He explained that around 99% of the funds are donated specific purposes, such as scholarships, programs and other opportunities.

At the end of fiscal year 2020, the Penn State Alumni Association had its highest membership number in five years and third best in its history, with 174,697 members.

Additionally, 81,000 alumni and friends made their first donation to Penn State in fiscal year 2020, including 6,100 who donated through Tackle Hunger or #GivingTuesday last fall.

The record-breaking total was gifted from a total of almost 219,000 donors.

Barron cautioned that these donations will not replace the impact of lost revenue from coronavirus in the past few months.

A total of $650,000 was raised for the Student Care and Advocacy Emergency Fund, for those economically impacted by coronavirus.

A few notable projects were able to begin due to fiscal year 2020’s donations as well.

$15.5 million was donated to create a new Palmer Museum of Art in Centre County, $15.5 million was donated to create the A. James Clark Scholars Program to support diversity in the College of Engineering and $5 million was donated to create the Tariff Center for Business Ethics and Social Responsibility in the Smeal College of Business, for example.

A $6 million grant from the Erie Community Foundation made Penn State Behrend the academic research and commercialization partner for the Magee-Womens Research Institute as well.

The donations are all a part of Penn State’s current fundraising campaign, “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” with a new goal of $2.1 billion that will end in June 2022.

As of right now, $1.467 billion has been raised, making Penn State 70% of the way to achieving this fundraising goal.

To learn more about Penn State’s fundraising campaign, visit greaterpennstate.psu.edu.