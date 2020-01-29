The Consortium of Social Science Associations (COSSA) ranked Penn State eighth in its 2020 College and University Rankings for Federal Social and Behavioral Science R&D, continuing the university's trend away from the top of the list.

COSSA, a nonprofit advocacy organization, releases the rankings annually in an effort to highlight its top university recipients of federal funding for social and behavioral science research.

In 2019, COSSA ranked Penn State fifth, as it garnered more than $37 million in research funding for the 2017 fiscal year. The latest report lists the university as having brought in $33 million in the 2018 fiscal year, dropping it down three spots.

The highest scoring educational institution for the 2020 report is the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, having received more than $130 million in funds during the 2018 fiscal year.

Visit COSSA's website for more information about its rankings.