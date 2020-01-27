The start of the spring semester has brought new faces on campus at Penn State, as students who’ve transferred to the university are learning the ropes and adjusting to their new school.

Whether students are coming from one of Penn State’s commonwealth campuses or transferring from a different school, the decision to transition may be daunting. In addition, starting at a new school in the middle of the year can make it difficult to get involved.

“I don’t think campus was super accommodating for me. They threw my entire orientation into several hours, whereas other students would get a full weekend earlier in the summer,” student Hannah Thornton said. “I had to figure out a lot of stuff for myself. I didn’t even know what THON was my freshman year.”

However, the office of New Student Orientation (NSO) works to incorporate the full NSO experience into the limited amount of time that students are given. It seeks to allow every student at Penn State to feel prepared for the start of the semester.

Dan Murphy, director for Student Orientation and Transition Programs, said NSO is designed to introduce students to the campus, its resources and support services. He said students also get the opportunity to meet with an orientation leader, a current student who acts as a resource and guide for new students.

“The orientation programming we offer to students starting in January is very similar to the opportunities available to students entering in the fall — though admittedly on a compressed timeline,” Murphy said.

After they are fully adjusted to the new experience of living on campus, many students found that the Penn State experience was “exactly what they were looking for.”

“I realized that my initial school was not the place for me, and I would be really unhappy if I spent four years there,” Thornton (junior-art education). “I actually wanted to go to Pitt, but my mom convinced me to go to Penn State instead. She came here for college and knew that I would like it.”

Domenic DeSanta initially attended Drexel University, spending one year there. However, he said it wasn’t the place for him.

“I was unhappy with the programs and with the school in general,” DeSanta (junior- economics) said.

DeSanta first saw Penn State when he began visiting his girlfriend at the university.

“Each time I visited, I fell more and more in love with the school and always wished I went there,” he said.

Students decide to choose Penn State for a variety of reasons, including the expansive campus and large student population.

“I knew that Penn State was the school that I wanted to transfer to just because I was unhappy at my previous university,” Amelia Reep (junior- music education) said. “I came and I met some really fabulous students and professors in my profession, and I feel in love with it here.”

