For the first time since the conclusion of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011, NASA — in partnership with SpaceX, a commercial aerospace company owned and funded by Elon Musk — launched two astronauts to the International Space Station from American soil.

The launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley occurred at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m.

Not only was this a breakthrough for the United States, but it was a large step for astronomy and astrophysics programs like those at Penn State in terms of gaining cheaper access to space exploration.

Dr. Randall McEntaffer, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State, runs a program that develops space technology under NASA grants. His team includes many undergraduate and graduate students.

McEntaffer and his team, self-dubbed “rocket scientists,” work in Davey Laboratory to build instruments that are tested in space via suborbital flights launched from various locations around the world.

“The recent launch was really monumental in the sense that it brought human space flight back to U.S. soil,” McEntaffer said, “but I think that launching large payloads into space like this SpaceX system can increase the number of opportunities that we could potentially have to send scientific instruments not only in orbit around the Earth, but beyond as well.”

Drew Miles, a member of McEntaffer’s team and fifth year PhD candidate in the astronomy department, said payloads are what hold humans, science instruments and supplies on rockets.

In other words, payloads are what is actually being launched on the rocket. The payload for McEntaffer's team is the science instruments they are trying to get into space.

McEntaffer believes the commercial capabilities of SpaceX will increase space access for everyone.

“Prior, you had to go through NASA to get to space,” McEntaffer said. “The commercial asset provides another avenue for scientists like me to get payloads to space.”

After the designs are launched into space, they stay above the planet's atmosphere for about five minutes before falling back to Earth.

“[The recent SpaceX launch] has done a good job of sparking people’s interest in things that are happening in astronomy and space exploration,” Miles said. “The spark has helped for people in the field as well.”

Miles said one of the advantages of SpaceX is that they aren’t limited by NASA’s congressional direction or budget.

“We can partner with companies like SpaceX to use their launch vehicles to get us up there,” Miles said. “NASA can buy these launches from companies like SpaceX and allow us to do it more cheaply.”

Miles said the team’s next step is to put a satellite into orbit rather than have it be suborbital.

Currently, Penn State's team launches every three to four years. The next launch will occur in 2021.

Ben Donovan, another team member and a fourth year PhD candidate in astronomy and astrophysics, agreed that SpaceX’s commercialization of space will provide the team with more opportunities at a lower cost.

The team's launches are meant to prove to NASA that the developed instruments work.

“We want to put [the instruments] on bigger NASA missions,” Donovan said. “NASA wants to prove that they work before launching a billion dollar mission.”

James Tutt, an assistant research professor in astronomy, said funding from NASA helps the team's projects get off the ground.

“We get funding from NASA to build X-ray instruments,” Tutt said. “We put it on a rocket and launch it into space.”

Tutt said missions are run by graduate students, while undergraduate students help build the actual rockets.

The 2021 launch will occur at New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range, to which the team will bring six or seven members.

Miles encouraged any students interested in the team's developments to stop by 135 Davey once campus reopens, since the team is always happy to show what they’re working on.