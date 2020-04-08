On Monday, Penn State announced that the Class of 2020 would be honored in a “virtual ceremony” on May 9 via a letter sent out to seniors by President Eric Barron.

Now, we know a little bit more about what a “virtual ceremony” actually will entail.

In an email sent out to seniors early Wednesday morning, the university said the online ceremony will feature formal remarks, musical performances and sharable digital slides honoring each graduate.

All students who want to be included in the ceremony have been instructed to provide phonetic spelling and correct pronunciation for their names no later than 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14 via a link provided in the email.

Each digital slide for each individual graduate will feature the college that student attends for University Park and World Campus undergraduate students, or the campus they attended for commonwealth campus students.

The email said that students with dual majors in multiple colleges and students in integrated programs will have to complete the submission process “multiple times.”

The university has also stated it is “committed” to inviting the Class of 2020 back to campus for an in-person celebrations “when public health guidelines allow."

“This is a moment of online celebration, but we certainly recognize that this milestone also must include an on-campus celebration. Definitive plans for that celebration have not been made yet. As details are finalized they will be announced,” the email reads.

It is still unclear on what platform the online ceremony will be held on, as well as at what time it will be.

MORE COVERAGE

Penn State to hold virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020 in May Penn State announced that the university will hold a virtual ceremony for the Class of 2020,…