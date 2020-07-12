Penn State's Global Programs will host a virtual town hall on July 14 to discuss the announcement by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on virtual classes for international students, according to a Penn State News release.

ICE's announcement impedes international students from staying in the United States if their university has moved all classes to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. The agency encouraged international students to transfer to schools that offer in-person classes if the new policy restricts them from staying in the country.

The town hall will begin at 8 p.m. and is available here. According to press release, the meeting will be recorded for those who are unable to attend.

Questions can be submitted ahead of time to globalquestions@psu.edu.

Penn State president Eric Barron, vice provost for Global Programs Roger Bringley, Global Programs director of international student and scholar advising Masume Assaf, Global Programs associate director of international student and scholar advising Susan D'Amico and associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia will be in attendance.

Jennifer Campbell, director of global operations and learning in Global Programs, will be the moderator of the town hall.

