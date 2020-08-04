As a freshman, isn’t living in East a right of passage?

Penn State upperclassmen have been sharing iconic tales from their first year in college forever, and it seems like all the best memories are made in that tiny corner of campus. And trust me, when I found out I would be living in West, the FOMO was real.

Two years later, part of me still looks back on the memories and people I feel I missed out on from living on the polar opposite end of campus.

However, I wouldn’t have traded my freshman living experience for the world.

Each corner of campus has a personality of its own. West gives off a Harvard-esque vibe, which I feel is completely different from Pollock’s minimalist design… or whatever Pollock is?

Don’t take Pollock for granted though, because those students are a hop, skip and a jump away from the McDonald’s on College Avenue. I can attest that I spent far too many nights sitting in my friend’s Beaver Hall dorm internally arguing with myself to not walk down the street for a medium order of fries and a sweet tea.

Let’s call Pollock homey, because that is exactly what it is. Everyone I ever met in a Pollock dorm’s hallway made me feel like family, and I always went back to make more memories in those dorms.

Students in North dorms seem like they might have it the worst, but they are their own breed of awesome up there. Sure they can’t walk one block to satisfy their McDonald’s cravings, but they have the best amenity of all: private bathrooms.

MORE FRESH START COVERAGE

Clubs don’t have to be related to your major | Opinion When I was applying to colleges, I had two priorities in mind before making my final decisio…

I feel like people tend to forget about freshmen who live in North, and I feel like it’s because they’re rarely seen. I don’t blame them though, because if my dorm had a private shower, I wouldn’t leave either.

I will always envy freshmen who live in South the most, though. Not only is the architecture gorgeous, but they have two of the campus’s most coveted dining options, in my personal opinion, just a few strides away: HUB-Robeson Center Dining and South Dining Hall.

However, I know that if I were to eat South’s late night turkey dinner and McAlister’s everyday, I would definitely gain the freshman 50, not 15. At least the White Building is in South’s backyard, too.

And last, but certainly not least, is my home sweet home West, which has character — and when I mean character, I mean lots and lots of dust, the occasional mold patch and constant silence.

While I didn’t find it ideal while I was living there, I grew to love it because it was my side of campus. I began to make West my home more and more as time went on.

In the colder months, walking down the stone steps with a Waring Commons coffee in my hand felt like home to me.

I still get shivers every time I can hear Old Main chime “The Nittany Lion” every hour on the weekends from my apartment downtown, because it reminds me of my first Penn State home: West.

In a way, I feel like this rings true for a lot of upperclassmen at Penn State. They will never forget their first home away from home, whether it is the traditional East Halls or not.

The moral of the story is that East might seem like the best place to live as a freshman, but it is not the end of the world to receive an alternate campus residence placement. Every section of campus has its own hidden gems waiting for new students to explore.

MORE FRESH START COVERAGE

Why I changed my major from engineering to English | Opinion Coming out of high school, my goals were simple: find scholarship money and get into college.