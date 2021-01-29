University Park Undergraduate Association executives and representatives released a statement Friday regarding the 'Zoom bombing' that occurred in Penn State Black Caucus's Zoom room during the spring Virtual Involvement Fair.

According to the release, UPUA Resolution #46-15: Condemnation of the Zoom-Bombing Made Against the Black Caucus and Demands for Legal Charges Against Perpetrators will be introduced to the General Assembly's Committee on Justice and Equity.

Students will be able to support the resolution by attending the UPUA General Assembly meeting next Wednesday at 7 p.m. or by leaving public comments on UPUA's website.

"In solidarity with the Black community at Penn State, we full-heartedly endorse this resolution as a step toward bringing these criminals to justice," UPUA said in the release.

