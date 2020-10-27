American rapper and civil rights activist "Ice Cube" used his time with the Paul Robeson Cultural Center on Oct. 27 to describe his “Contract with Black America."

First published on July 1, the 22-page contract provides a policy framework for racial and economic justice.

It calls for America’s policing and prison systems to be reformed, for unarmed officers to play a greater role in handling cases and for all private prisons in the U.S. to be abolished.

He collaborated with several academics and activists, including Darrick Hamilton — the executive director of the Kirwan Institute at Ohio State University — and Claud Anderson, the president of the Harvest Institute.

Though some have embraced the document, which has a total of 13 points, Ice Cube has also faced backlash for working with President Donald Trump’s administration on the president's so-called “Platinum Plan.”

Trump’s plan, published less than two months before Election Day, promised the creation of three million new jobs for Black Americans and half a million Black-owned businesses if he is reelected.

Despite his past criticism of Trump, having released a song titled “Arrest the President,” in 2018, the former N.W.A. hip hop group member likened his experience over the last several weeks to being used as a “political football.”

Every side is the Darkside for us here in America. They’re all the same until something changes for us. They all lie and they all cheat but we can’t afford not to negotiate with whoever is in power or our condition in this country will never change. Our justice is bipartisan. https://t.co/xFIXXpOs8B — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

Ice Cube said although he thought he would be exclusively working with the Democratic party, he now believes that racial and social justice is a “nonpartisan issue.”

He said after the killing of George Floyd on May 25, and the protests against police brutality that followed, he was compelled to create a document outlining economic and social issues affecting the African American community.

“I think it’s [the African American community’s] Declaration of Independence in a way,” Ice Cube said of his contract.

The contract also advocated for a “neo-reconstruction,” which would reintroduce the policies of the Reconstruction Era and guarantee the Black community “full and equal opportunity."

The rapper said Black Americans need to have challenges pertaining to their communities prioritized, considering their centuries-long presence in the U.S.

“We’re six feet under — there’s no way we could save anybody until we save ourselves,” Ice Cube said.

Wanting to see his contract expand, the artist described it as a “living, breathing document that’s going to grow.” Namely, Ice Cube said he wanted to include issues affecting women and relating to sports.

Ice Cube said he would “love” to see Black Americans form their own political party or become independent voters, rather than cluster their support to any single party.

This, he argued, would push Democrats and Republicans to “court” Black Americans more aggressively, and address the issues he outlined in his own contract.

However, he also encouraged other minorities to demand justice in their own communities, supporting the idea of a “Contract for Brown America.”

Ice Cube said spreading knowledge on the issues affecting Black Americans and influencing political representatives of colleagues would be one of the best ways for other Americans to support movements calling for racial justice.

“At the end of the day, we are all in the same mess,” he said. “I think it’s up to us to fix it, whether we made the mess or not.”

