Penn State President Eric Barron released a statement on Wednesday in response to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program’s decision to no longer provide exemptions for international students taking all of their courses online for the fall 2020 semester.

The regulations remain that if an international student is unable to enroll in at least one in-person course, they will be forced to transfer to another university to take an in-person class or risk deportation.

According to the release, Penn State will join the Association of American Universities, the American Council on Education and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities — among other institutions — in calling for an immediate end to the rules.

Penn State will also join an amicus brief written in support of Harvard and MIT’s lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security and ICE over the new rules.

Currently, Penn State is "exploring various means" to keep all students on all campuses if the regulation continues, and more information on plans for the Penn State international community will be made available "in the coming days and weeks," according to the statement.

Penn State Global Programs and the Penn State Law Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic created a FAQ for international students who are looking for answers to their questions.

For more information, the statement said to contact the Directorate of International Student and Scholar Advising at 814-865-6348 (option two) or submit a question online at iStart.gp.psu.edu.

