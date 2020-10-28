Asking oneself every morning, “What do I want to stand for?” seems like a simple task, but Penn State Homecoming Court member Caitlyn Martin believes it is important in being a leader and in making decisions.

To Martin (senior-engineering science), being on the 2020 court means she represents part of the university.

“With Penn State being as big as it is, to be a representation of even a small part of that is such an honor,” Martin said. “It made my senior year, and my Penn State experience, that much more special.”

Martin, the vice president of finance for the Penn State Panhellenic Council, is from Butler, Pennsylvania. She is also a member of Phi Sigma Rho, Penn State Women in Engineering, the Penn State Rotaract Club, and the THON OPPerations committee.

Through her leadership roles within Phi Sigma Rho and the Panhellenic Council, she learned that being a leader means more than just finding solutions.

“I used to think that as soon as someone comes to me with their problems, I am always in the mindset that I want to immediately fix it,” Martin said. “I have realized that finding the solution is a great thing to do, but not always what someone is looking for, and having empathy is the number one important thing to have in those situations.”

During Martin’s junior year, she served as a mentor to a team of six freshmen in the Penn State Women in Engineering Program, and this left an impact on her.

“You know engineering is not easy, let alone being a woman, so I think that modeling those positive academic outcomes for them really made me appreciate their strength,” Martin said. “I know [the freshmen] are going to kill it through college.”

Aside from her leadership opportunities, Martin said she has gained a “different perspective on life” through the opportunities she has been given by the university.

“The number one thing I have learned is what it means to put diversity, equity and inclusion as a number one priority,” Martin said.

Martin said there was a lack of diversity in the town where she grew up, and that coming to Penn State and experiencing diversity has made her appreciate and celebrate it.

“[Diversity] is something I would not have previously thought about. Now it is something I am conscious of, and it has helped me become the leader I am today,” Martin said. “I am nothing like freshman year Caitlyn.”

Martin advises all students to “never think that their Penn State experience has limits,” and to never stop searching for opportunities.

“I find myself every single day finding new facets of Penn State and organizations I did not even know about, and I think the reason I have found so many of those is because I do not stop searching for them,” Martin said.

Alexis Burke, the vice president of community development for the Penn State Panhellenic Council, admires Burke’s “critical and level-headed” thinking skills.

“As everyone else, Panhellenic has had a challenging year; it's easy to let your emotions get the best of you when making hard decisions,” Burke (senior-political science and public relations) said via email. “Caitlyn always helps the group find thoughtful solutions.”

Burke also said Martin can “make the whole room laugh” without trying.

Similar to Burke, one of Martin’s friends, Anne Vandervalk, appreciates Martin’s humor.

“From cracking a joke to going out of her way to make someone smile, her cheerful energy is something that rubs off onto others,” Vandevalk (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “This, in addition to all of her other amazing qualities, makes her absolutely incredible to be around.”

