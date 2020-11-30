President Donald Trump has used litigation to stir uncertainty in democracy, according to Penn State law experts.

In the United States, unlike almost every country in the world, the election of the president is determined by 50 different state laws and the District of Columbia, according to Steve Ross, a professor of law at Penn State.

“There are a variety of objections a candidate can make if they don’t like the preliminary results,” Ross said. “[Trump] could make 51 challenges in each state to the extent in which an election irregularity violates state law.”

However, Ross doesn’t believe Trump will have much success in his legal actions.

According to Gopal Balachandran, a law professor at Penn State, almost all of the lawsuits Trump has filed have been dismissed. One “victory” had no bearing on the outcome of the election — the Pennsylvania Secretary of State had already segregated the ballots, but Trump suggested they not be counted in the total, according to Forbes.

This is “hardly a major ‘victory’” for the Trump campaign, Balachandran said via email.

Given Trump’s weak legal arguments when challenging the election results, Balachandran said the president’s persistence in taking legal action is putting a strain on democracy.

“It undermines the sanctity of the vote and it’s compromising the confidence in our system,” Balachandran said.

History shows that previous presidents have conceded and respected the votes’ legitimacy, he said.

Trump’s actions drive a new concern that when each election comes, people will “hold their breath” and wait for it to be elongated with “meritless litigation,” Balachandran said.

“[Trump’s] goal was to throw enough dust into the election process so that state legislatures would step in and appoint their own set of electors,” Balachandran said.

According to Margaret Hu, a professor of law at Penn State, over 40 lawsuits have been filed and at least 20 have been dismissed.

However, she said it can be hard to count the number of lawsuits connected with the president, because some were filed by the Trump campaign and others were filed by independent citizens.

“Unless there is more evidence, the outcome will not change,” Hu said. “The minimum evidentiary threshold needs to be met.”

However, Hu said Trump has forced a system to be questioned for a lack of validity, and has unnecessarily politicized it.

Every state has a statute, or an election code, which determines how voting will take place, according to Ross.

The Pennsylvania Election Code stipulates that ballots must be received by Election Day.

However, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court believed for this election, that date should be more flexible given restrictions presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court held that in light of the pandemic, and the huge number of people voting, and the fact that the postal service can't guarantee speedy delivery, it would extend the time by three days,” Ross said.

However, one of the major legal issues with the commonwealth Supreme Court’s decision was if the Supreme Court has the authority to extend the period to receive ballots.

Four of the U.S. Supreme Court justices — before Justice Amy Coney Barrett was appointed — said Pennsylvania didn’t have that power, which Ross said gave Trump hope.

“[The Supreme Court] might overturn this,” Ross said. “Trump has been explicit in explaining why he needed to rush the Barrett nomination through an unprecedented fashion — during an election — because the Supreme Court could decide the election.”

Ross said Trump perceives the Supreme Court as being “politically friendly to him.”

However, Ross said it doesn’t appear that the number of votes received after Election Day will be sufficient to change the outcome of the election.

“[The Trump campaign] is trying to come up with creative, constitutional arguments,” Ross said. “But there is no serious complaint that the vast majority of votes they are contesting are fraudulent.”

Hu said that according to Trump’s surrogates, his agenda was to delegitimize the election.

“Trump’s hope was to cast sufficient doubt on the election results,” Hu said. “He is using the lawsuits as a political tool. The rule of law should be used to defend democracy.”