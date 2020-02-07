When many people think of McDonald’s, they may think of fries, nuggets or a Big Mac.

However, Marcia Chatelain, a Georgetown University associate professor of history and African American studies, wrote a book about the relationship between McDonald's, the black community and franchise owners.

On Thursday night, Chatelain gave a lecture and held book signing of “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America” in Foster Auditorium.

The lecture, presented by Penn State's Africana Research Center, focused on the relationship between black franchise owners, the McDonald’s corporation and communities of color.

Chatelain’s talk began by describing how the McDonald’s in Ferguson, Missouri became a hub for reporters, law enforcement and community members after a police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown and protests followed in 2014.

Chatelain then discussed how, after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968, McDonald’s began to allow black Americans to become franchise owners.

McDonald’s and its franchise owners began to develop programs and resources for youth in black communities, according to Chatelain. In addition, Chatelain said McDonald’s began to value black community members as consumers, and in turn focused marketing on the black community.

Specifically, McDonald’s became one of the first big corporations to recognize and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983, according to Chatelain.

Chatelain said she chose to research, write and present the topic because she finds the question of what it really means to "buy black" to be intriguing.

"Everyone is trying their hardest to use their dollars for investment in the greater good — but how do you do that in a system that is so constraining to your choices?” Chatelain said.

Chatelain added that she believes businesses like McDonald's should not have to "carry the weight of the state."

"We have other ways for kids to get fed and for schools to have an after-school program and for young people to have their first jobs," she said. "A burger restaurant should just deliver a juicy burger and be done with it.”

Many audience members were engaged with the topic.

Student Olivia Papa said she was intrigued by the way Chatelain approached the subject of franchising and black Americans in the talk.

“I thought it was just going to be about how McDonald’s are predominant in black communities and how that’s unhealthy for the black community,” Papa (senior-telecommunications) said. “I didn’t really know it was going to be about how McDonald’s and the black community combined through history…. [The lecture] made me see marketing with regard to race in a different way.”

Erin King, the administrative support assistant of the Africana Research Center, said she was surprised by aspects of the talk.

“I never imagined that McDonald’s played such an important part in black communities owning their own businesses and black entrepreneurship," King said.

King added she always thought of McDonald's restaurants as being owned by "rich, upper class and, more often than not, white Americans."

"I had no idea that so many black Americans had begun owning their own businesses through McDonald’s," King said. "That is just absolutely fascinating to me.”

