Coming out of high school, my goals were simple: find scholarship money and get into college.

I would bend over backwards just to add another bullet point to my resume. I never questioned why I strained myself so desperately, because the goal was always clear: find scholarship money and get into college.

And as the world shifts and becomes more and more dependent on technology, so does the job market, education and scholarships. I threw myself into any STEM class available at my school, did internships in STEM fields and claimed environmental engineering as my major. All to reach the same goals.

But during my first semester at Penn State, I realized I not only disliked my major — I hated it. Absolutely despised it.

I didn’t get bad grades, but I detested every second that went into studying for exams, doing homework and attending class. Despite this, there was nothing I could do — I was on a full-ride academic scholarship that required me to major in STEM.

After my first semester, my biggest dread was realizing I had seven more semesters to go. Seven more semesters of loathing my classes and completing assignments simply for the sake of finishing them — never out of genuine curiosity. I had a strict academic plan that hardly allowed for exploration of any other field.

MORE FRESH START COVERAGE

My second semester, I decided to try again, to see if I could stifle through six more semesters of engineering. But this time, I took two English classes.

I wrote some when I was younger, but the time I dedicated to finding scholarships and getting into college quickly took over any passions. If there was any other way to say those English classes lit a fire under my ass, I would say that, too.

I felt alive by the rawness and imagination that I could explore with each new assignment. I grew more curious and more excited for those classes, and always did those assignments first.

In high school, I was able to dabble a bit in every subject, but there was a clear end to it all: choose the field with a promising job market, but most importantly, one that will bring in the big bucks.

In high school, the goal was to be the most appealing to colleges in the hopes that they would choose me. But in college, it became a matter of standing out with a truly genuine flair and attracting the career I choose.

So, after going through my “Holy s***, I’m paying $40,000 for a degree in liberal arts” episode, I did some research.

I found a New York Times article discussing how many companies — even STEM-related ones — need the skill sets found in liberal arts fields. It even argued that liberal arts students financially catch up to their STEM counterparts in the long run.

Studying liberal arts doesn’t have to end in obsolete, crippling debt. That myth has been debunked.

But even without the financial seal of approval from various sources on the internet, I would have still made the decision to major in English instead of environmental engineering. I’ve found my own approval while chasing my happiness and passions.

Ultimately, I’ve learned that it’s easier to find a real passion than to spend years working toward a fake one.

MORE FRESH START COVERAGE

Clubs don’t have to be related to your major | Opinion When I was applying to colleges, I had two priorities in mind before making my final decisio…