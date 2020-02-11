The Timothy J. Piazza Memorial Foundation has donated $50,000 to the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital for Children in memory of Timothy Piazza, a Penn State sophomore who died after a hazing-fueled bid-acceptance night in 2017.

According to the Shriners Hospital for Children website, the gift will help to fund special prosthetic and orthotic devices that are not covered by insurance.

Evelyn Piazza, Piazza's mother, and Kathy Prager, Evelyn's friend, presented the donation to hospital staff in January.

Piazza's father, Jim Piazza, said the Piazza family, foundation board members, supporters and friends are pleased to have been able to make a “significant donation” to the hospital in memory of Piazza.

"This donation will make a meaningful impact on many children's lives and enable kids to be kids, something that Tim would be pleased with,” Piazza said via email. "While the feeling of gratification that comes with this donation is substantial, it will never remove the pain we experience daily of Tim's death and the cruel, inhumane and very preventable circumstances of how it occurred."

The Timothy J. Piazza Memorial Foundation, founded in 2017 after Piazza's death, provides help for children and adults who need prosthesis.

RELATED