During New Student Orientation at Penn State, a big theme that’s repeatedly touted by the university is the idea of “living the tradition.”

The freshman experience is an essential part of what makes the Penn State experience unique, and many upperclassmen fondly recall memories of their cramped dorms in East Halls.

But what about the students who don’t get a spot in East or choose not to live there? While there is a large freshman population in Pollock Halls and honors students in South, you can find freshmen living in every part of campus.

I chose to live in West Halls my freshman year. I was interested in living in East at first, looking to experience some of this mystical “freshman experience” that I had heard so much about. However, I ultimately ended up in West on a floor with only 20 other freshman girls.

I spent my first week at Penn State terrified that I had made the wrong choice. I felt as though I was missing out on that robust floor friend group that everyone else I knew was beginning to develop. I found that the girls on my floor were not the most social, and there was no common area nearby where I could hang around and wait to meet people.

It seemed as though I was going to be missing out on this essential “freshman experience” after all.

Of course, this solitude did not last. After the first week I began to get more involved with the campus and found that I loved West for the unique experience it provided me. I discovered that my floor wasn’t the only place that I could meet people on campus. After going to the Involvement Fair my first week and talking to people in my classes, I was able to very quickly meet plenty of other students who had very similar interests to me who I was quickly able to befriend.

Later in the year, I started to notice some benefits of missing out on the East freshman experience.

While my other friends griped about having to walk 10 to 20 minutes to get to all their classes, most of my classes were only a five minute walk. While their floor friend groups quickly splintered off and dissipated, I got the opportunity to meet and befriend some upperclassmen in my building.

I was directly across the street from practice at Rec Hall, whereas they were a bus ride away. I could easily come and go from the HUB-Robeson Center without having to take a trip across campus, and on the weekends I didn’t have to deal with the blasting music and dirty bathrooms that could be found on my friends’ floors.

Of course, it is annoying having to walk the mile home from East every time I want to hang out with my group of friends, as sheer majority dictates that we will always hang out in East Halls. But I really have grown to love my room in West, so much so that I will be living there again next year.

Even though I may not have enjoyed the typical “freshman experience,” I was able to create a tradition all my own, and that has been a wonderful experience.