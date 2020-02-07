Penn State's annual Parents and Families Weekend is set to take place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4 at the University Park campus.

The university will host a variety of events throughout the weekend to introduce students' families to popular Penn State traditions, starting midday Friday and running until Sunday afternoon.

These events include an Old Main open house, a football watch party, tours of campus facilities, a student a cappella concert and housing fairs.

Registration for the weekend's events will open at noon on Aug. 11, according to a press release.

The university will release more information on the weekend's events in August before registration opens.