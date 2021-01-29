During a virtual webinar Thursday night, former U.S. Representative Donna Shalala shared her views on what lies ahead for the Democratic party in America.

Penn State’s College of Liberal Arts and The McCourtney Institute for Democracy hosted the first spring event of its speaker series titled “The Future of the Democratic Party."

Penn State President Eric Baron introduced the speaker by addressing the audience on the importance of making “a deliberate effort to listen, to learn and to understand the value of different viewpoints.”

According to Penn State News, Shalala served as the U.S. representative for Florida's 27th Congressional district and U.S. secretary of health and human services. Shalala also served as president of the University of Miami, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin—Madison and president of Hunter College in New York.

McCourtney Institute Director Michael Berkman led the conversation with Shalala.

Shalala said it was "simple" why she chose to run for a position in the House of Representatives.

"I got pissed off with what was going on in Washington," Shalala said.

Additionally, Shalala said she felt she was "able to make major contributions, because of [her] background in health care, social services and higher education."

As the Joe Biden administration begins amid the coronavirus pandemic, Shalala said she believes "the key is clear communications" and "clear messages about the science."

Shalala added that people should celebrate the "breakthroughs" happening in the sciences every day.

"[It is the] only way we are going to build consensus as a unified democracy," Shalala said.

Shalala said the government needs to "set out goals that are achievable" for the American people to gain confidence in coronavirus progress moving forward.

As for the next generation of Democrats, Shalala said they will be "more pragmatic" and need to focus on the "pace of progress rather than the endgame."

Shalala said she is eager to see whether the next generation will "take a giant step or an incremental step forward" in the future.

“If we really want a democracy, everyone has to have the same opportunities,” Shalala said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE