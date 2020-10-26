Penn State professor Sheldon Fields thinks of himself as somewhat of a mythical creature in his field.

“I am a unicorn in the world of academic nursing,” Fields said.

Fields, the first Black man to serve as the associate dean for equity and inclusion in the College of Nursing at Penn State, was born in 1970 in Brownsville, New York.

“I was born to an African American mother and a Puerto Rican father,” Fields said. “I grew up on welfare, but [I didn’t] realize I was poor because everyone around [me] was poor.”

He was the youngest of six children raised by a single mother, and was one of the only children to formally graduate high school. He also was the only person in his family to receive a doctorate.

Fields said he owes his Aunt Lorraine credit for inspiring him to become a nurse.

Aunt Lorraine was his role model. She was a nurse practitioner with a car and a house, and was the “matriarch of the family.”

“I was a smart kid, fortunately, ” Fields said. “I may have grown up in poverty, but I was smart.”

Fields went to a public school for gifted and talented students, and then later skipped eighth grade due to his capabilities and intelligence.

However, during his freshman year at Binghamton University, Fields realized how “inadequate” his high school education was.

“Even though I graduated top of my high school class, I was like, ‘why am I still so far behind?’” Fields said. “I really didn’t have the background.”

After graduating from Binghamton’s Decker School of Nursing in 1991, Fields began his first nursing job at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, where he developed an interest in oncology.

He then continued his education at Columbia University, but was shortly displeased with the quality of the program. Fields returned to Binghamton to finish his master’s in family nursing.

“Just because it’s Columbia doesn’t mean it’s all that,” Fields said. “But, I did wind up with my Ivy League education.”

Fields received his doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was the first Black male to graduate with a doctorate in nursing.

There are few Black men in nursing at Fields’ level with the credentials he has, Fields said.

Fields became the first Black male the University of Rochester had ever hired in nursing when he took a faculty position there.

“Nursing was overwhelmingly a white, female profession,” Fields said. “It still is.”

Fields said the nursing industry is 91% women and majority white.

According to Fields’ nephew, LaMont Fields, his uncle has been “very influential both personally and professionally.”

“[Fields] encouraged me to advance my education,” LaMont said. “Throughout my four years [in college], he’s been more than an uncle, but an adviser, a mentor.”

LaMont described Fields as“resilient.”

“Fields is the type of person that when he puts his mind to something, he does it,” LaMont said. “Look at his resume — his rap sheet is amazing. He's an educator, a researcher, an analyst nurse practitioner, a nurse entrepreneur — the list goes on. Just seeing how resilient he is about nursing and his degrees is ‘right on brand.’”

LaMont looks up to his uncle as a “changed agent.” Fields steps into a space where his demographic isn’t well represented, but is needed, LaMont said.

“He sees the trees before the forest — and those trees are lots of the challenges that he has faced,” LaMont said.

Fields’ closest friend, Beverly Logan, said it took a “great sense of self” to tackle and overcome racial barriers in his field.

“He is very clear on who he is and what’s important to him,” Logan said. “He perseveres. He looks at obstacles as speed bumps, and whatever the problem may be, he will find a way to solve it.”

As Fields has been the “first” in many areas of his life, Logan said that is what motivates him.

“Sheldon has been committed to health care and the sciences, and I think that it humbled him that he made it, but then it became a motivation,” Logan said. “It’s important for Fields to be that role model to males of color, to show them that “it is possible, it is doable.”

According to Fields, there is no use in being the “first” if he didn’t teach and bring people along.

Fields puts himself in the position to be an active mentor particularly for men of color in nursing because they need support, he said.

Fields currently serves as the National Black Nurses Association’s first vice president, and he said he is in line to become the organization's second male president, he said.

In a profession dominated by white females, Fields said he doesn’t let his identity stop or doubt him.

“I’ve been a nurse for 30 years. I committed to this profession and I love being a nurse,” Fields said. “I just wish the doors to a career in professional nursing were more open, which is why I took the position at Penn State, because I get to help in my quest to diversify the profession.”