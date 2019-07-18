The Tony award-winning musical “The Book of Mormon” will make its way to Eisenhower Auditorium this October for seven performances.

Showtimes will start Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and run through Sunday Oct. 12. Additionally, two matinee performances will be available at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 and 13, according to a release from Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State.

The musical — a comedy that satirizes Mormon practices and beliefs — follows two Mormon missionaries attempting to share their religion with a Ugandan village. The production went on to win nine Tony Awards in 2011, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Direction and Best Orchestrations.

The producers of the show’s national tour, along with the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State, announced that single ticket sales will be made public on July 18 starting at 8 a.m., according to the release.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the following locations:

- Eisenhower Auditorium on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,

- Penn State Downtown Theatre Center on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Bryce Jordan Center from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets can also be purchased via cpa.psu.edu or by calling 814-863-0255 or 800-ARTS-TIX. Group sales of 10 tickets or more may be placed by calling 814-863-0389.