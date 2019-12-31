From the university library to ice cream flavors, the Paterno name is something that has stood with Penn State for decades — and the 2011 controversy surrounding former football coach Joe Paterno regarding the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse case has stood with the university, too.

In 2012, a jury convicted Sandusky, the former football defensive coordinator, of 45 counts of child sexual abuse. A report conducted by former FBI director Louis Freeh revealed that many university leaders, including Paterno, knew about the abuse and were complicit in covering years of it.

Since then, many have questioned whether Paterno actually knew about the abuse — and, if he did know, if he did enough to report it.

While some renounced Paterno, others continued to revere him and his legacy as football coach. In 2019, students continue to have a complicated relationship with the former coach.

Student Hunter Donahoe has been a lifelong fan of Paterno, and said he disagrees with the notion that Paterno had knowledge of the abuse prior to the allegations.

“I am a full believer in the fact that Joe Paterno did not know about the molestations,” Donahoe (sophomore-meteorology) said. “Stripping JoePa of his wins, which he ultimately got back, and firing him from the university was a major mistake by the Board of Trustees.”

Donahoe described the impact that the former football coach had on the university as being one that stretched far beyond the football field, referencing the “generous donations” he and his family have made to the institution.

“Most students think of JoePa as a father figure that’s helped Penn State become the university it is today,” Donahoe said.

Paterno was the head coach for for 46 seasons, from 1966-2011, when he was fired in the wake of the Sandusky case. He currently holds the record for the second most wins by a college football coach, with 409 wins under his belt before they were taken away amid the Sandusky case.

Student Tyler Danzig agreed, saying Paterno’s influence on the university should be celebrated, not renounced.

“I think he definitely gets a bad rep,” Danzig (sophomore-meteorology) said. “He had a huge impact on Penn State football, and the community surrounding it.”

For him, the question of Paterno’s involvement in the case is irrelevant. Whatever his role was, Danzig said he didn’t deserve to have his achievements stripped.

“Whether he knew or not, he still did some big things for the school,” Danzig said. “I don’t believe in destroying everything a person has done in a lifetime because of one bad slip up.”

When it comes to the rest of the student body, Danzig said he believes they would share a similar opinion. He said much of the hate Paterno receives is a result of Penn State rivalries and misinformed individuals.

“I think if you were to talk to any Penn State affiliated people, they’d say what I just said,” Danzig said. “They’d probably feel angered at the fact that most people consider him not to be associated with great seasons but associated with the scandals.”

Although Danzig sees the student body as united in support of Paterno, many students fall on the opposing side. Steven Schneibble is one of those students.

“From my perspective of a lifelong Pennsylvanian, the man was a respected football coach and philanthropist whose decision to overlook child abuse toward the end of his career was a terrible failing of character,” Steven Schneibble said.

Schneibble (junior- English and psychology) said he can’t speak for all of his Penn State counterparts, but his circle of friends isn’t among the students who think highly of Paterno.

“I can’t pretend to understand the love of Joe Paterno among my peers,” Schneibble said. “I can’t think about him without thinking of the suffering that occurred under his watch.”

Schneibble is a member of the Paterno Fellows Program, an honors liberal arts program that emphasizes leadership, interdisciplinary scholarship and global awareness.

He said he feels very proud of the program and the excellent work its members have accomplished. However, the program’s name gives him pause because of the association and “potential to passively endorse the actions and inactions of its eponym.”

"I know technically it’s a program endowed by the Paterno family,” Schneibble said. “When it comes to public perception though, the name ‘Paterno’ evokes one person — and one scandal — in particular.”

Ryan Bullotta said he believes there’s a way to celebrate Joe Paterno and his impact, while also acknowledging his flaws.

“I believe he coached for 46 seasons and for someone to stay so loyal to a program for so long and to have so much success really says a lot about how good of a coach he was for the school,” Bullotta (sophomore-food science) said. “But at the time of the scandal he just had too much power and money, both of which definitely changed how things were supposed to be handled when the scandal unfolded.”

Bullotta said he thinks most students think positively of Paterno, and he often sees people sporting “JoePa” shirts to show support. Still, many students question his morals in relation to the Sandusky case.

“Some people like him because he is viewed as the founding father of Penn State football, which is a huge aspect of this school’s identity,” Bullotta said. “Some people hate him because rape and assault are a real problem and especially in today’s time, it’s a rising issue.”

With the Paterno name being used by the university in so many ways, some students can’t help but acknowledge the dark history that comes with it.

Bullotta said attending a university that is heavily associated with Paterno makes him feel “somewhat proud,” but also “shame due to the severity and context of the scandal.”

“He did so much for the school,” Bullotta said, “but at the same time, Paterno, along with Sandusky, left a bruise on the school that won’t be healed for some time.”