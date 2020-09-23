The Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Student Committee has revealed its theme for 2020-21 as "radical revolution: speaking the language of the unheard."

The student committee, which was founded by Penn State president Bryce Jordan in 1985, is dedicated to honoring the life and work of Dr. King and hosts several events throughout the year.

Citing King's assertion that, "a riot is the language of the unheard," as well as his belief that "rioters are not responsible for riots," the committee announced its theme's inspiration through an instagram post.

During the committee's theme announcement video, there was acknowledgement of the ongoing protests, "pursuing a revolution in the ruins of democracy."

The committee also acknowledged that protests, non-violent or otherwise, are a form of "resistance motivated by the call for revolution."