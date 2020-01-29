Alpha Epsilon Pi received a modification to its previous suspension, with the fraternity now allowed to participate in recruitment activities during Zone Days with some restrictions.

The fraternity was initially suspended on Jan. 15 after police received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred at the fraternity house. Four brothers allegedly assaulted a female student.

Alpha Epsilon Pi initially lost privileges including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in university functions and the ability to host social events.

On Jan. 24, however, the Office of Student Conduct altered this interim suspension to accommodate for Zone Days, according to university spokeswoman Lisa Powers.

“The updated action maintains the ban on social events with or without alcohol. The modification allows recruitment activities, but with restrictions,” Powers said in a statement. “Events must be held on campus. A representative from Penn State’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Compliance and an educational consultant from the fraternity’s International Headquarters must be present.”

Powers added these restrictions will remain until further investigation is completed.

Both State College Police and Penn State Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response are investigating the assault.

