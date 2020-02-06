In order to address the issue of food and housing insecurity at Penn State, President Eric Barron has formed the University Task Force on Food and Housing Security.

This task force comes following reports released by The Hope Center and the U.S. General Accounting Office, which found these problems are a nationwide epidemic on college campuses.

Barron said that after the payment of college tuition and fees, some students resort to going without food or are unable to pay for housing. His hope is for the task force to recognize financial challenges and existing initiatives that aid students, identify gaps and develop further initiatives to address insecurity.

Responsibilities of the task force include assessing the challenge, reviewing and improving current programming, considering new initiatives and exploring philanthropic opportunities.

The Task Force on Food and Housing Security is comprised of students, faculty and staff. University Park Undergraduate Association President Laura McKinney and Vice President Jake Griggs are among student leaders on the force.

Other members of the task force include:

John Papazoglou, associate vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services (co-chair)

Andrea Dowhower, associate vice president for Student Affairs (co-chair)

Anna Barone, director of Student Care & Advocacy

Barry Bram, senior director for Student Engagement Programs

Charima Young, director of Local Government and Community Relations

Denise Poole, director of Student Success Initiatives

Kris Meyer, executive director of Donor Relations

Kelly Austin, associate vice president for Administration, Commonwealth Campuses

Jacqueline Edmondson, chancellor, Penn State Greater Allegheny

Stephanie Danette Preston, associate dean for Graduate Educational Equity

Geoff Mamerow, assistant director for Outcomes Assessment

Tim Robicheaux, Faculty Senate chair of Student Life

Kenneth Gatten III, president, Council of Commonwealth Student Governments

Heather Witherow, president, Penn State DuBois Student Government Association

Sayre Bradley, president, The Lion’s Pantry

Mariam Taleb, graduate student

Terry Jarianna Torres Cruz, graduate student

Member will be added as seen fit by President Barron and a report by the task force is expected later this spring.

Since 2014 at University Park, Penn State’s student-initiated food bank, the Lion’s Pantry, has allowed students to obtain food. Commonwealth campuses that also have food pantries to fight food insecurity include Abington, Altoona, Behrend, Berks, Brandywine, DuBois, Harrisburg, Lehigh Valley, Mont Alto and Penn College.

In its access and affordability initiatives, Penn State considers the full cost of an education, including the cost of meals and housing. Barron said he recognizes the cost of attendance might act as a deterrent in enrollment at the university.