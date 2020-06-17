After a long and stressful day in coronavirus units, frontline medical workers in Centre County would probably like nothing better than a delicious meal — and that’s why Penn State medical students implemented a program to help feed them.

Recently, University Park students brought the “Feed the Fight” program — a nationwide effort that provides meals to doctors, nurses and other medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic — to State College to support medical staff and local businesses. Through donations, Feed the Fight volunteers purchase meals from local restaurants.

Michael Flanagan, faculty advisor for Feed the Fight State College and assistant dean for student affairs at the College of Medicine, said he saw the national movement forming and decided to form a local chapter.

“I brought the idea to the students and they really took it from there,” Flanagan said.

Shara Chopra, the leader of Feed the Fight State College, said it was “great” to see such a positive community response to the program.

“The day I sent out the [Feed the Fight State College] flyer, we were in class,” Chopra (graduate-medicine) said. “I kept on getting phone call after phone call from people wanting to donate.”

Michelle Le, a volunteer with the program, said donors and restaurants were supportive as well.

“Just talking to the people who are donating, it’s so cool how it gives so much pride to be a part of this,” Le (graduate-medicine) said. “I think everyone in the community really wants to help the healthcare worker[s] since they have been going at it since the start [of the pandemic].”

Le said medical students were inspired to volunteer as well.

“I feel like we’re med students, but since we were all kind of thrown out of class we’ve had so much time," Le said, "so we were all drawn to want to help, especially the healthcare workers."

According to Flanagan, finding restaurants open and willing to provide meals proved to be a challenge. However, he said goals of Feed the Fight were not only to support faculty and physicians working “in the trenches,” but also to support the local economy and restaurants that haven’t been able to do business due to the coronavirus.

As of June 4, Feed the Fight State College has delivered two rounds of meals to seven clinics of 20 to 30 people, feeding a total of approximately 200 frontline medical staff. The program is currently out of funding, but hopes to receive more donations to feed works for University Health Services, which has a staff of eighty people.

Chopra said she has hope the program can still provide for medical staff in need.

“[Medical students] ran into a situation where we felt quite hopeless. We really wanted to help in some way, but we’re not trained to [provide care to coronavirus patients] yet,” Chopra said. “So this really gave us an opportunity to try and help even though we’re at home and just making phone calls and sending emails. It really feels like we’re helping out and relieving stress for the healthcare workers.”

Donations to Feed the Fight State College can be made by emailing Chopra at schopra1@pennstatehealth.psu.edu.

