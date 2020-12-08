Penn State is holding a 50/50 raffle for students and staff, benefitting the Centre County United Way.

Tickets can be purchased from the raffle's website, and will be available until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. A winner will be drawn at 9 p.m. the same night.

Centre County United Way is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to “create opportunities for a better life for everyone in Centre County,” according to its website. The organization focuses on “the basic things that we all need for a good life: education, food, shelter, income, good health and a strong support system.”

The raffle winner will win half the money raised, and the remaining proceeds will be donated to Centre County United Way.

Centre County United Way provides programs and services to one in three Centre County residents every year with the help of their network of 32 Partner Agencies, and donations from the Penn State community.

