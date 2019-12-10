With a significant increase in the number of students and the presence of several outdated buildings, the Penn State College of Engineering has found itself in need of more high-quality teaching facilities.

In an effort to accomplish this, the college has designed a 10-year master plan for renovation of old buildings and construction of new ones — while keeping in mind the goal of updating the west end of campus along the way.

Dean of the College of Engineering Justin Schwartz said this master plan will be broken down into two five-year outlines to guide the college in the renovation process.

Currently, the first phase will focus on constructing new buildings in the far west side of campus, renovating the Sackett Building and demolishing Hammond and the Engineering Units. The second phase will build two new buildings in place of Hammond and the units.

Currently, the university is in the second year of the first five-year plan. The plan was first brainstormed when the previous master plan for the college came to an end in fall 2017 and spring 2018, but the implementation of the project began this past summer.

The first phase — which has been assigned a budget of $370 million — will involve the construction of two new engineering buildings in the west end of campus just off of the Westgate Bridge. The buildings are currently referred to as West One and West Two in the plan.

A West Parking Deck will also be added to accommodate drivers.

As explained by Sullivan, the new west buildings will not increase the square footage of the current engineering buildings. Rather, they will improve the quality of the building space allotted for the engineering majors — which Sullivan said will make for a better teaching and learning experience.

Schwartz said West One will include study spaces, career counseling centers, three departmental homes, several research labs, a variety of undergraduate research experiences, knowledge commons dispersed throughout the building, and even a location to practice flying drones.

West Two, on the other hand, will incorporate features such makerspaces, high ceilings for experiments and a common ground for the different engineering majors to work together and learn from one another.

Schwartz said the hope for each of these new facilities is to add more collaboration into the College of Engineering for the betterment of student learning.

“The idea is to bring all of the engineering majors into this one facility, so that even if you are an electrical engineer, you’re going to run into problems that deal with mechanics, heat or chemicals,” he said. “Having all of these things present together gives much more of a real-world feel to make sure that our education remains state of the art.”

Ultimately, the goal of the first phase is to make the efforts of the engineering professors and students more open to each engineering major, as well as the rest of the university, according to Sullivan.

“I think the theme of these two new buildings is engineering on display, collaboration and breaking down the barriers between departments,” he said.

Aside from improving the quality of space in the engineering buildings, these additions are also intended to “bring vibrancy to the west campus,” according to Sullivan.

“These classrooms are not just for the engineering students. They will be opened up to the entire university, so it could be that there are more students crossing the Westgate Bridge to go to class than ever before,” Sullivan said. “The idea is to make the west campus as equally nice as what core campus is.”

Sullivan said that new eating facilities, a quad and a building that will act as a “HUB” for west campus will also be constructed in the first phase in order to work toward these efforts.

He added the landscaping will be updated and the buildings will incorporate glass and light into their designs so as to bring a new life to this part of the university.

Engineering student Jules Lynch said she believes the additions off of the Westgate Bridge will add to the variety of helpful resources that already exist in this area of campus.

“I like that west is going to get more visitors. As an engineering hub, we have great resources in west,” Lynch (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said via email. “I live in Engineering House — a special living option in west — and I have found the classes, labs and library to be conveniently close. Adding more engineering resources to west is [a great idea].”

Schwartz said it is estimated that West One will be completed in the summer of 2023 and West Two will be finalized in August of 2022.

Once these buildings are completed, the Hammond Building and the Engineering Units will be torn down. Sackett Building will be renovated by replacing its existing north and south wings, while still respecting the historical architecture of the facility, according to university planner Neil Sullivan.

The renovation of Sackett and demolition of both Hammond and the Engineering Units is predicted to be finished in 2025, two years after West One is completed.

After this is accomplished, phase two of the master plan will begin. Assigned an approximate $473 million budget, the current ideas for this phase are to construct new buildings to replace Hammond and the Engineering Units — which are being referred to as Core One and Core Two. A new West Three engineering building and a water detention facility are also intended to be constructed in west campus during this phase.

Schwartz said he feels the new master plan for the College of Engineering has been much needed in recent years.

With a 3,000 student increase over the last 10 to 12 years, the college now houses over 8,000 undergraduates, but has not seen any growth in classroom space or buildings to accommodate for this.

Schwartz added the Chemical and Biomedical Engineering Building that opened in the spring was the first engineering-only building to be constructed since 2001.

Beyond this, Schwartz explained the current engineering buildings were becoming quite outdated.

“We were pushing hard for the college because we had a backlog of need that was pretty substantial,” Schwartz said. “A couple of years ago, the head of OPP took President Barron and the Provost on what he calls his ‘bad building tour’ of the 10 worst buildings on campus, and we had three of them.”

Schwartz added that some of the engineering buildings, namely the Engineering Units, “were built just over 100 years ago with the intention of being temporary,” which he said he believes warranted renovations and new construction for the college.

Lynch said she believes this master plan will continue to work toward the betterment of the college and its students.

“I think that the renovations are a wonderful way to show our support for future engineers,” Lynch said. “Renovations that I have had the benefit of using allowed me to gain hands-on engineering experiences at Penn State, and I’d love for more students to get even better experiences for the advancement of our field.”

So far, Sullivan said the implementation of the master plan has gone by without a hitch.

“Things have been going pretty smoothly,” he said. “I think the master plan process sort of identifies where the landmines could be, and then through the process of planning you just sort of learn how to solve them or avoid them. I think this master plan is going to do a fine job of guiding us in the future.”