A Penn State student has died, according to university spokesperson Rachel Pell.

Andrej Vasik was a sixth semester student in the College of Information Sciences and Technology, according to Pell.

It is currently not known when, where or how Vasik died.

“We send our deepest condolences to Andrej Vasik’s family and friends,” Pell said in a statement. “Penn State Student Affairs is in touch with his family and will offer any and all necessary support.”

Vasik was from Huntingdon Valley, Pa. and was majoring in cybersecurity analytics and operations.

Pell said counseling services are available to those in need at University Health Services.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.