Because people all over the world have been locked inside for months with little to do, it’s natural to look to the outdoors for possible activities and options.

State College and the surrounding area have numerous outdoor activities available year-round that are not event-based, with several in close proximity to Penn State’s campus.

Since social distancing is more important now than ever, having things to do while remaining six feet apart may sound like a challenge — but there are actually plenty of ways to satisfy both needs.

The Arboretum at Penn State

A short walk from East Halls, The Arboretum at Penn State is a large garden that visitors and students alike can visit for free at any point throughout the year.

An abundance of flowers and artistic sculptures can be found throughout the Arboretum, creating a place for people of all ages to walk around, play, explore or study.

The Arboretum also hosts various events throughout the year, such as a pumpkin carving competition near Halloween.

Penn State Berkey Creamery

Just around the corner from the Arboretum is the Penn State Berkey Creamery, a store on campus known for its ice cream and various other treats, including coffee, hot chocolate, cheeses and dairy products.

While a line usually runs out the door on any given day, students can now get their ice cream to-go, accommodating social distancing protocols and allowing them to enjoy the scenery of the changing leaves and weather.

One rule to note for new students: Penn State Berkey Creamery does not mix flavors. No, they are not kidding.

Picnics

On a nice day, it is not unusual to see students outside on the HUB-Robeson Center lawn or in front of Old Main.

Packing a favorite snack or meal, bringing a blanket and sitting outside is a great way to catch up with friends at a safe distance.

Passing a clean, sanitized football or frisbee back and forth on the grass is another solution to boredom and the need to see other people.

Living space courtyards

Outside of many dorms, there are yards, tables, benches and other places for people to socialize.

To allow for coronavirus-safe hangouts, students can gather in these areas to paint with friends, play instruments or meet with other students.

Creativity can still flourish on campus, even from six feet away.

Hiking

For more adventurous Penn Staters, there are several hiking trails to wander along all around State College and surrounding towns.

Mount Nittany is by far one of the most common and popular options, and offers a great view of State College from above.

There are also clubs on campus that specialize in hiking, so finding friends through hiking groups is another way for students to get involved.

Stargazing

State College is a fairly large town given its predominantly fielded surroundings. That being said, State College hosts some spectacular viewing areas for stars because of its low light pollution levels.

Clear skies and a high elevation help with the star-spotting experience, as entire constellations of stars light up the night sky like glitter — a perfect activity for students in search of something different to do.

Laying on a blanket and looking up at the stars can be peaceful, but make sure to bring a buddy while stargazing in the dark.

