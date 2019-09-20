Among the crowd of picketing "climate warriors" at State College’s Climate Strike were passionate children accompanied by their parents, middle and high school students that walked out of class, college students, State College and Central Pennsylvania residents, and Penn State alumni.

The group met at the Allen Street Gates at noon on Sept. 20 and marched to Old Main to continue the discussion on climate change and allow speakers to present poems and personal stories over a megaphone.

Three days before the United Nations Climate Summit in New York City, people in over 150 countries began the weeklong strike to demand action for climate change.

Demands for climate justice include re-enforcing protection of indigenous land, increasing sustainable agriculture, conserving endangered species, and supporting environmental justice and the Green New Deal.

Amelia Geiser, the co-president of Penn State Eco Action, said climate change has been referred to as a "climate crisis" in recent years because the Earth is getting to a point where it is now dealing with the repercussions of not taking sustainable actions years ago.

“The fact is that a lot of people are already affected by climate change. People who are disadvantaged, like underrepresented communities in places all over the world, are the ones that are facing those problems now,” Geiser (junior-environmental resource management) said. “I don’t really think there’s a lot of people that don’t believe that climate change is happening, but I think there’s a lot of people that think, either somebody else is going to deal with it or that it doesn’t have to be dealt with, which is not true.”

Secretary of Eco Action, Audrey Gabrys, said the issues surrounding the climate crisis have quickly occurred and will continue to do so without proper education.

“We really need to keep educating [people on] the issue [and] try to make sustainability more of a focus and not just something that is brushed aside,” Gabrys (sophomore-elementary education) said. “I think it deals a lot with the children, trying to influence our children to see that this is their future, and that not only is it their future, but it’s our future, as well. We keep pushing it off like, ‘Oh, it won’t happen for another 20 years or so,’ but then you realize, you look at the children, and see that is their time.”

Tenth grader Ariana Macneal and sixth grader Renee Macneal of Livonia, PA, were accompanied by their mother Roxanne Macneal at the climate strike, skipping out on their home school lessons for the day to get involved in the movement.

“They used to stand on the corner with their grandpa for peace. When he got too old, I asked them what issue they wanted to talk about now and they said climate so it’s really awesome how this movement found us,” Roxanne said. “The girls have always been very environmentally conscience and political. We have apple orchards and try to live off of the land. That’s just how they were raised.”

