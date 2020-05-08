In the over 170-year history of Penn State, many students have walked the streets of State College and made Happy Valley their home, to later bring their families to visit the same places.

To this end, many see Penn State not just as a physical campus, but as a place to remember someone who may not be here any longer.

After her grandson Aaron Glatter committed to Penn State in 2017, Zipporah B. Segal told her daughter, Tali Segal, that she wanted to go somewhere she had heard about for so long, but had never been herself.

“OK, I’ve been waiting almost 60 years, you have to take me up [to Penn State],” Zipporah told Tali.

So, in April 2019, she did.

It was her departed husband Irv Segal’s alma mater, where he graduated in 1955. He had met her after his college years.

“It was something she always wanted to see, I didn’t really think about the fact that she had never been,” Tali said. “That became very important to her — she wanted me to take her to Penn State.”

By her grandson’s junior year, her daughter took her up on it, and the now 86-year-old Zipporah was heading up to see Penn State for the first time in her life.

Tali’s husband is also a Penn State grad. She, however, had not been to Penn State herself until her son committed.

A few weeks prior to their trip, Tali started doing research into her father’s life at Penn State. She got in touch with special collections at the library to start looking through archives, as well as through older editions of The Daily Collegian to see if she could find anything about him.

“It was fascinating doing searches for his name, finding him and finding out things I never knew about him or brought back memories,” Tali said.

When they came up, it was a colder weekend even though it was the middle of April, but they made the most of it. Hotel of choice — The Nittany Lion Inn. Tali said she wanted to give her mother the “full Penn State experience.”

Irv was involved with thespians and performed many shows at Schwab Auditorium. He also was involved with Hilel at Penn State and was a brother in Alpha Epsilon Pi, something that his family had known about prior, but Zipporah and Tali found out more information with this trip.

All they had known about the fraternity house he lived in was it had apparently burned down, and most of Irv’s brothers had died by the time the visit happened, so they couldn’t confirm on their own.

However, they found the house was still standing, but it was a different fraternity by the 80s. There was a fire, but the building itself had not burned down, so the duo went to go see it.

Tali said it was emotional for them, as Irv died thinking that the building had burned down.

“I tell you what, I wish I had thought to do this research while he was still alive, and I wished we would have gone up with him,” Tali said. “Even just the research, the things I was finding, he would have enjoyed that so much.”

Tali had looked up restaurants in State College that were there when her father was. She said she knew The Corner Room — which has been in business in the area since 1926 — was “a must.”

A big favorite for Zipporah was the favorite for many a Penn State visitor: the Berkey Creamery. In the three days she was there, she went to the Creamery two times.

“But of course, who doesn’t?” Tali said about the Creamery visit.

The duo took a Penn State chariot pedicab tour through campus as well to see all of the different landmarks and buildings.

“You know, she was 86 years old, so I couldn’t just run around with her like I could other friends my own age,” Tali said. “[The guide] was wonderful, it was a great way to get her around.”

On this tour ride, Tali said, students walking on campus would gleefully smile and wave to her 86-year old mother, which Tali thought was “so sweet.”

They finally had a meeting with special collections at the library in person, who had known they were coming and had gotten together a collection of information on Irv.

Zipporah and Tali were shown original programs and pictures from the shows he performed with thespians to photographs and even his original class transcript. Particular photos brought back specific memories and stories Tali’s father would tell.

Tali said their experience at Penn State was indicative of the “Happy Valley Hospitality” moniker, as she said they were treated with kindness and welcoming everywhere they went.

“My parents traveled a lot, they had been to so many places, but there was just something so magical about Penn State. Everybody who goes to University Park knows there’s something magical about it,” Tali said. “My mom got that feel immediately.”

Last month, a full year after their trip, Tali posted about her mother’s first-time Penn State experience on a Penn State parents Facebook page.

She wanted to share with other parents about her experience and to “spread a little positivity” amid these current trying times by means of a nice story, and people responded very well.

The trip, as well as having her son there, further solidified Penn State as an eternal place of remembrance for Irv’s legacy not only as a Penn State student, but as a husband, father and grandfather.

“Seeing it with my mom and literally trying to walk in my dad’s footsteps, as if my dad were giving us a tour, was just such a special moment in time for the two of us,” Tali said. “There was just something extra meaningful about this trip.”

