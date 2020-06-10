In response to students’ concerns involving hate in the Penn State community, President Eric Barron sent a mass email on Wednesday with actions he plans on taking to address them.

One of Barron’s proposed actions was the formation of a task force to initiate a full review of the student code of conduct. This will be done with “significant” participation from student leaders, including a student in the role of co-chair, according to the email.

Mandatory bias training will also become initiated in the beginning of fall semester. In addition to the training module by Penn State’s Equity Action Resources Team, which will be completed by senior administrators, the potential for adopting training programs at other institutions will be examined.

The University Faculty Senate will work to broaden the university’s educational offerings of required racism and bias coursework for all students. This was at the request of student leaders and their peers.

The university will also continue developing improved policies, procedures and expectations that will increase the hiring and retention of faculty members from unrepresented groups, as it "continues to be a major challenge for Penn State that must be addressed." This will be done by shared governance with the University Faculty Senate, according to the email.

Additionally, Barron will work with the Board of Trustees to elevate the topic of education and employment equity and to make sure it has members’ “full attention."

The Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color will be asked to reconvene and examine Penn State’s progress since the group completed its work in 2017. It will reexamine procedures and practices related to bias and the use of force across the commonwealth.

Following students' and employees' statements that they have felt “unsafe and unwelcome” by recent allegations of hate speech by students, the university said they will prioritize the well-being of students and employees.

This will include enhancing mental health resources and community building initiatives.

Barron also announced that he will name a Select Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety.

The commission will first make recommendations on supporting the safety of faculty, staff and students. This group will examine the "expected political and societal unrest" that may occur in the fall.

The commission will then examine the deployment of university resources to address social issues related to bias.

The commission will be made up of a “broad” representation of leaders and scholars at all levels in the university, including current University Presidential Commissions and alumni.

Lastly, the university will initiate a variety of communication and information gathering efforts in an effort to have its actions informed by the community.

To do this, Barron is joining with Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims to meet with student leaders and discuss all aspects of student concerns in relation to bias, racism and student safety.

A town hall is being scheduled to discuss and answer questions from faculty, staff, students and alumni on the code of conduct, as well as the actions that Penn State is taking now and will take in the future to address bias and racism.

“Our very mission is to serve and advance the citizens of our commonwealth and nation through education,” Barron said in the email. “It is a mission that fails if we are not diverse and inclusive. I believe in the power of the Penn State community to create a more just society.”