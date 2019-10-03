If audience members thought the climate of American politics could not get any worse, many thought again — because Andrew Sullivan warned them things could definitely get worse if elected officials do not make changes.

The McCourtney Institute for Democracy — alongside the Humanities Institute, Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, School of International Affairs and Center for Character, Conscience, and Public Purpose — sponsored a free speech given by Sullivan, a New York Magazine contributing editor.

The lecture, titled “American Democracy in the age of Trump,” took place Wednesday evening at the Katz Building.

Sullivan brought historical context to democracy and the present day political climate the government and citizens are currently facing.

He focused on democracy, and said that while most Americans view it as a positive thing, it is at its core a flawed system that historically has been shown to fail.

“The founding fathers understood this very well, in fact obsessed about it how they wondered could they get a democracy that actually worked, that wasn’t short lived,” Sullivan said.

At the particular place in history, Sullivan believes that there are a few reasons why American democracy turned into what is has become.

“The paradox of the great success of America is that it has become the victim of its own success,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan believes that there is a great divide between college-educated Americans and non-college educated Americans, and that this divide has lead to political polarization.

“These two Americas tend to differentiate, which is at this point one of the strongest predictors of politics and culture in this society,” Sullivan said.

He also noted that people have started to lose meaning in their lives, citing the lack of religious beliefs, rise in depression, suicides and opioid addiction as a way of numbing oneself.

“This is obviously a recipe for resentment by other people,” he said.

Sullivan combined those two factors with the presidency of Donald Trump to make his argument of how and why the political system in America has become unfavorable to many.

“[Trump] is a tribal leader, it does not enter his mind and has never how to become president of all the people including those who voted against him," he said.

Student Neil Conley took away from the speech the questionable and powerful nature of Trump.

“While there’s some good things about what he is doing and what he has done there are also some very irresponsible and bad decisions and just questionable ways of going about things,” Conley (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said.

The current "political crisis" will not get any better in the near future according to Sullivan, who believes that re-election for Trump is more likely than not.

“I don’t currently see a candidate that will take him down at this point,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he believes the only way to turn the political climate around is for elected officials, specifically Democrats, to take on this enormous challenge. He added they must act as moderates, not progressives, to balance out the divide.

Maggie Wilson said she learned that a moderate candidate might be the only way to beat Trump.

“My biggest takeaway is that positive reform is possible. Choosing a moderate candidate in the next election is a great first step,” Wilson (freshman-public relations) said.

In wrapping up his speech, Sullivan told the audience he has not seen anything in the past three years that have changed much since 2016.

“This all has been coming to us now for a long time,” he said.

