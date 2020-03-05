Despite rumors, Penn State has no current plans to alter class schedules, close campus or extend spring break beyond the allotted week, according to a press release from the university.

Additionally, Penn State Housing and Food Services is in the process of keeping residence hall rooms open for students who are unable to return home for spring break and are staying on campus.

In the release, the university reminded students, faculty and staff of the risks associated with traveling over break, such as travel limitations that could be enforced last minute and the risk they pose to individuals with compromised immune systems.

Students who are traveling are urged to stay informed on the latest health notices through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to abide by CDC recommendations.

If individuals do feel sick upon return from travel, they are urged to seek medical advice immediately.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus: Penn State cancels all spring break embedded course travel Penn State has canceled all spring break embedded course travel due to the spread of the cor…

Penn State forms action teams in response to the coronavirus Penn State Executive Vice President and Provost Nicholas Jones announced that the University…