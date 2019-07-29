Penn State Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Michael Kubit has been put on leave indefinitely, according to a Wednesday statement from the university.

The details surrounding Kubit’s leave are unknown and Penn State has declined to comment on the matter.

Chief Information Security Officer Donald Welch, who has worked as CISO for three years, has taken over Kubit’s responsibilities.

In a statement, Senior Director of News and Media Relations Lisa Powers said Welch will “continue to move on the critical priorities for the University, such as securing Penn State’s information assets, eliminating redundancies and aligning resources with our mission of outreach, teaching and research, and creating capacity to support innovation.”

Kubit has been CIO since January 1, 2017, according to a 2016 Penn State News release. Overseeing 1,600 employees, Kubit led Penn State’s IT department of 1,600 employees and $230 million in annual expenditures.