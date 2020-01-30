Those who regularly visit any of the dining halls at Penn State are likely to have noticed student theft of some variety.

Whether it be the snatching of silverware, the taking of a tray or the pilfering of chicken parmesan in a tupperware container, students have been known to steal items from all five of the dining locations on campus.

Director of Residential Dining Jim Richard said theft has made its way onto his radar in several forms. He explained that students have tried sneaking into the buffet area, carried extra food out of the buffet and shoplifted from the markets or stores at the dining commons, among other acts.

“Do we have the occasional student who likes to sled ride on our trays? Absolutely,” Richard said.

Associate director of Residential Dining Jim Meinecke said theft sometimes occurs in the form of stolen silverware or Green2Go containers — which have been found in dorms by housing services when they clean out the student living buildings at the end of the spring semester.

Nonetheless, Meinecke added that this may have been done with good intentions.

“Sometimes, I think it’s also an effort to be more sustainable and people just don’t follow through with bringing it back,” Meinecke said. “If they don’t want to take plastic silverware, they’ll take our silverware maybe with the intention of bringing it back and then it doesn’t make it.”

Student Varun Rajan said he has heard of theft occurring in the dining halls through an acquaintance who took advantage of the fruit bins in the buffet areas.

“Sometimes when my friend’s roommate is eating at Pollock, periodically throughout the meal he’ll go up and grab a piece of fruit and he has a drawstring bag, so he’ll take it back to his seat and leave with a drawstring bag full of apples like once a week,” Rajan (sophomore-biology) said.

Nora Van Horn said she knew of someone who stole several pairs of silverware from the dining halls in preparation for life off campus.

Van Horn (sophomore-Chinese) said she believes this theft occurs because of a distrust between both residential dining and students.

“I think that right now, students don’t trust dining services to provide them with the best services and dining services doesn’t trust students to not cheat the system,” Van Horn said. “Instead of us being like, ‘We want to eat and we want you to provide us with this service’ and we are friendly, it has kind of become this contentious relationship.”

Van Horn added that she thinks some students may steal — specifically by taking extra food from a buffet location — because they are low on meal points or facing financial difficulty.

Richard said the issue of theft in the dining halls is not an “epidemic,” but he added that it has repercussions that both residential dining and students have to face.

On the administrative end, it prompts more attention toward the issue and problem-solving efforts to minimize it. On the student end, however, Richard said theft can increase the price of the meal plan.

“Theft costs us money. We are a self-supporting entity; we don’t take dollars from taxes or tuition,” Richard said. “Anything that students do to drive that cost up without being covered eventually trickles down to increasing the cost of the meal plan for everybody.”

Those who are caught in the act of stealing from the dining halls face a series of consequences affecting various aspects of their lives, including their academic standing, criminal record and, possibly, their ability to live on campus, according to Richard.

Richard added that minimizing theft in these locations is a part of residential dining’s “daily management,” and that they “try at all expense” to solve the issue.

According to Meinecke, one aspect of the theft prevention process is to perform weekly and monthly inventories of each dining locations’ supplies. He said the inventory for silverware, trays and other glassware is not done as frequently, but still happens a few times per month in an in-depth fashion.

Meinecke said some glassware is sure to have been broken throughout the course of the month, but he added that if their numbers are “down by a couple hundred,” research and investigation would be made to find the source of the inventory loss.

He added that further precautions against theft have been made in both new and existing stores at the five dining locations. More cameras have been installed at the convenience store locations, and new stores have been architecturally designed to decrease the number of “blind spots” in them. That way, the cashier on duty can see all that is happening at one time.

Additionally, efforts have been made to centralize each buffet to one entrance in order to decrease the number of students sneaking in. Meinecke said the proper number of emergency exits are still in place to ensure safety in the dining halls, but each of these doors has an alarm on it to alert residential dining staff of when someone is trying to enter or exit undetected.

Despite the methods that are currently in place, Richard said the process of installing anti-theft systems continues as technology increases.

“It’s not something that you can sit down in your chair and say, ‘Oh, we’ve arrived,’” Richard said. “It’s an evolving process that you need to keep pace with, so our plans are to do that, either through the management process or improvement in the engineering process as part of our design.”

Meinecke said that even though theft is not the biggest issue the dining hall has to face, he would rather spend his time focusing on other goals for the betterment of the campus dining experience.

“As a manager for seven years before getting into administration, I could be spending my time a lot more efficiently making sure the food is hot and fresh as opposed to double-checking the back door every couple seconds or ensuring [theft] isn’t happening,” Meinecke said. “If it weren’t as much of a concern, we’d be able to spend more time on things that I’m sure students and guests would [appreciate] more.”