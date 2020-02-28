College is an opportunity to gain a higher education in pursuit of a career, and for students like Dominique Leivers, they are the first in their immediate family to do so.

Leivers (junior-political science and criminology) is a first generation student from West Philadelphia and the president of the Student Minority Advisory & Recruitment Team at Penn State.

She said she has “always been a good student,” and was invested in her education, which is why she decided to come to Penn State.

However, she said her test scores weren’t as high as some of her classmates.

Leivers was told by many admissions counselors that she shouldn’t apply to Penn State because her test scores were not as good as these counselors wanted them to be, she said.

“I never saw myself not going to college,” Leivers said. “When I decided to look at colleges, as a minority it was important to me to go to a school that fostered inclusivity. Penn State highlighted all the available resources for minorities.”

Despite her concerns, she applied anyway and was accepted a few months later. Her acceptance was hard for some of her classmates to accept, Leivers said.

“People would say, ‘How did you get into Penn State and I didn’t?’” Leivers said.

Similarly, Beza Yoseph — a first generation student from Ethiopia — said she faced difficulties with her high school counselor.

Her guidance counselor “wasn’t the best,” Yoseph (senior-economics and labor and employment relations) said.

“I went to a really good school,” Yoseph said. “But our counselors would just look at your test scores and GPAs and tell you where you can and can’t apply.”

Additionally, counselors didn’t aid students in their career goals or major intentions, she said.

However, Madalyn Arthur — a first generation student from Pennsylvania and a member of First Generation Advocates — said she had a good relationship with her counselor.

“I was very close to my guidance counselor,” Arthur (sophomore-food science) said. “She encouraged me to apply to all the scholarships.”

However, she said her mom was her biggest supporter, as she is the main reason Arthur decided to go to college.

“It was very imperative to my mom for me to go to college because she didn't get a chance for herself,” Arthur said. “She helped prepare me for the SAT and took me everywhere for college tours. She was very supportive.”

For Yoseph, she decided to come to Penn State because of the vast alumni network. She also felt there were opportunities for all majors at the university.

“When I visited Penn State, I didn’t feel like it was a specialty school,” Yoseph said. “It seemed like they had everything here and like I could be successful in anything I decided to do here.”

However, Yoseph didn’t always know college was in the cards for her.

When her parents came from Ethiopia, they decided to focus on work and establish roots in the United States, so Yoseph said she thought that would be her future as well.

“Growing up, college never sounded like an option,” Yoseph said. “But, I’ve always been a learner and I’m so happy I have the opportunity to find what I want to invest my time in.”

Through the ups and downs, Yoseph knew college was the right choice for her career path and could be a great path for other first generation students. as well.

“Education is something that is yours and only yours,” Yoseph said. “It is something that you should always have in your back pocket.”