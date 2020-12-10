Penn State's Office of Physical Plant announced it will conduct two tree removal projects in December that will temporarily close the sidewalk near the Allen Street Gate and will close the Nittany Lion Shrine to the public.

According to a Penn State news release, all work on these projects will begin at 6 a.m. and end by 4 p.m. each day.

The project will involve the removal of a large elm tree overhanging the Allen Street Gate on Dec. 15 and 16 that was discovered to have elm yellows disease over the summer, according to the release. OPP plans to plant four trees in this area in the spring.

Three large white oak trees that were found to have basal root rot will be removed near the Nittany Lion Shrine, which will close the area to the public on Dec. 22 and 23. Four new trees will also be planted there in the spring, the release said.

MORE CAMPUS NEWS